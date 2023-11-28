The 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final will be played at a sold-out Ikon Park after tickets were snapped up quickly on Monday

North Melbourne fans celebrate during a game at Ikon Park in November 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Ikon Park on Sunday after the showpiece between North Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions sold out quickly on Monday.

The League has confirmed tickets for the first AFLW decider to be played in Victoria since 2018 had been snapped up less than three hours after going on sale to the general public on Monday.

The venue for Sunday's Grand Final, Ikon Park, previously had a capacity of 30,000, but recent redevelopments to Carlton's headquarters have significantly reduced that.

The premiership will be decided in front of a crowd of about 13,000, rather than at the 53,343-capacity Marvel Stadium, which is unavailable due to the venue hosting recent major events.

North won hosting rights after defeating minor premiers Adelaide in last Sunday's thrilling preliminary final.

The AFL confirmed the potential showpiece venues before last weekend's two preliminary finals, with Ikon Park, Brighton Homes Arena in Brisbane, or Norwood Oval in Adelaide the options.

"The AFLW Grand Final hosting venues were agreed to with our clubs prior to the start of the season," an AFL spokesperson said.

"Ikon Park on Sunday will deliver a great atmosphere, hopefully in front of 13,000 fans.

"Marvel Stadium is not available this weekend due to hosting other major events in recent weeks and the turf is presently not suitable for any games.

"On Friday, a small number of tickets will be released for Sunday’s GF and hopefully they are all snapped up by fans."

Brisbane fans queue ahead of the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL-owned Marvel Stadium has recently held big concerts, and a World Supercross championship event. Canadian musician The Weeknd was meant to be playing at the Docklands venue this Friday, Saturday and Monday night but his shows were postponed earlier this month.

The Kangaroos are in their first AFLW Grand Final, while the Lions will attempt to win their second premiership in their fifth appearance in a decider.

Brisbane went down to the Western Bulldogs in the most recent Grand Final at Ikon Park, back in 2018.

The Lions lost to Melbourne in last year's decider at their Springfield home base.