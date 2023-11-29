The officials for the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final have been announced

Adrian Pretorius, Emilie Hill and Joel Clamp at the 2023 W Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN goal umpire Emilie Hill will be one of three women to officiate in Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final, the first time in League history that more than one female official has been involved in the season decider.

Hill and Georgia Henderson will be the two goal umpires at Ikon Park on Sunday, while Greta Miller will be one of the four boundary umpires.

The three field umpires will be Joel Clamp, Matt Adams, Samuel Nippress while Adrian Pretorius, Jaco Jansen van Rensburg and Dominic Schiliro will join Miller on the boundary line.

Clamp, Pretorius and Hill were this week named All-Australian in their respective positions.

There's been just three women officiate in the six previous AFLW Grand Finals; goal umpire Tayla Manning in 2022 (S7), field umpire Jordyn Pearson in 2022 (S6) and field umpire Annie Mirabile in 2018.

The AFLW Grand Final Umpires

Field Umpires: Joel Clamp, Matt Adams, Samuel Nippress

Boundary Umpires: Adrian Pretorius, Jaco Jansen van Rensburg, Dominic Schiliro, Greta Miller

Goal Umpires: Emilie Hill, Georgia Henderson