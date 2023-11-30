Familiar faces will hand the premiership cup to either North Melbourne or Brisbane on Sunday

Emma Zielke and Jack Ziebell have been named the 2023 AFLW Grand Final cup presenters. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S 2021 AFLW premiership captain Emma Zielke or former North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell will have the honour of presenting the cup to the winners of Sunday's 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

Zielke, the Lions' inaugural captain and a life member of the club, will hand the premiership cup to captain Bre Koenen and coach Craig Starcevich if the Lions prevail.

“To play in a Grand Final is an amazing feat and we as a club have been fortunate enough to be in this position on five occasions in AFLW,” Zielke said.

"I was part of our win in 2021 and I’m honoured that I’m able to be part of this group’s journey this season and I’m looking forward to an amazing contest on Sunday.”

Brisbane captain Emma Zielke and coach Craig Starcevich hold the cup aloft after winning the 2021 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Should the Kangaroos triumph and claim their first AFLW premiership, Ziebell will present the silverware to skipper Emma Kearney and coach Darren Crocker.

Ziebell retired at the end of 2023 after a decorated AFL career, in which he captained the club for 111 games over six seasons. He also spent time as an AFLW development coach during this season.