THE 2023 NAB AFL Women's Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane starts at 2.30pm AEDT on Sunday, December 3 at Ikon Park in Carlton.
The game is sold out and no tickets will be available for purchase at the venue or on the day.
This will be North Melbourne's first AFLW Grand Final in the club's six seasons in the competition, while Brisbane is contesting its fifth decider out of a possible seven GFs since the competition's inception in 2017. The Lions have only won one premiership - in 2021 when they downed Adelaide.
It's the first time since 2018 that the Grand Final will be played in Victoria. On that day, the Western Bulldogs beat Brisbane to claim their first AFLW premiership. Three current North Melbourne players - Jenna Bruton, Kim Rennie and Emma Kearney - were part of that victorious Bulldogs side.
How to get to Ikon Park
If you've got a ticket to the game, public transport is strongly recommended as there is limited parking in and around the Princes Park precinct.
Yarra Trams is putting on extra tram services on Route 19 from the Melbourne CBD to Ikon Park to ensure fans can get to and from the venue with ease. You can jump on a Route 19 tram on Elizabeth St from either Flinders Street or Melbourne Central stations, and the tram will take you up Elizabeth St and Royal Pde to Ikon Park.
If you're travelling by train on the Upfield line, you can get off at Royal Park train station and take a leisurely 10-minute walk the stadium.
How to watch the Grand Final
Fans in Australia can watch the game on free-to-air TV on Channel 7 and 7Plus, and on Foxtel and Kayo. The game will also be streamed live on womens.afl and the AFL Live Official App on mobile and tablet devices.
Starting times for those watching around Australia
AEDT (local): 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, Tas, Vic
AEST: 1.30pm – Qld
ACDT: 2pm – SA, NT
AWST: 11.30am – WA
Who is performing at the Grand Final?
Two-time ARIA Award-winning artist G Flip will be performing in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.
G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
In addition, G Flip was named as the 2023 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador and will present women’s football’s most prestigious piece of silverware as part of the pre-match ceremony on NAB AFLW Grand Final Day.
The umpires revealed
All-Australian goal umpire Emilie Hill will be one of three women to officiate in Sunday's Grand Final, the first time in League history that more than one female official has been involved in the season decider.
Hill and Georgia Henderson will be the two goal umpires at Ikon Park on Sunday, while Greta Miller will be one of the four boundary umpires.
The three field umpires will be Joel Clamp, Matt Adams and Samuel Nippress while Adrian Pretorius, Jaco Jansen van Rensburg and Dominic Schiliro will join Miller on the boundary line.
Medal and Cup presenters
Retired champion Erin Phillips, a two-time winner of the AFLW Grand Final best-on-ground medal, will present this year's medal to the player judged best afield in Sunday's decider.
Phillips will be part of a five-person panel voting on the medal, alongside Seven Network commentator and Adelaide premiership player Abbey Holmes (chair), AFL.com.au reporter Gemma Bastiani, Herald Sun reporter Lauren Wood and ABC broadcaster Quentin Hull.
Pop-rock artist G Flip, who will also perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, is the Premiership Cup Ambassador.
What's the weather going to be like?
The forecast for Sunday partly cloudy with a top of 24 degrees. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a medium chance of showers (0-1mm), so be prepared for anything!
What happens if scores are level at full-time?
1. Goal umpires confirm scores are identical;
2. There is a six-minute break (accredited coaches and staff are permitted to enter the playing arena during this period);
3. Teams change ends;
4. Three minutes of Additional Time shall be played, plus time-on;
5. At the end of the first Additional Time period, the siren will sound and teams will immediately change ends without a break;
6. The ball will be thrown up in the centre and a further three minutes of play (plus time-on) will commence;
7. At the conclusion of this period, the siren will sound and the team with the highest score is declared the winner;
8. If scores are still tied, steps three to eight are repeated until a result is determined.
The following shall also apply for Additional Time periods:
Interchange cap
Clubs shall receive 10 interchanges for the total two x three-minute period (excluding Medical Substitute). Any leftover interchanges from each period of Additional Time do not carry over into a subsequent period.
Runners
Runners may access the playing arena after a goal or a significant stoppage in play (eg. a stretcher is called).
Runners are also permitted to access the playing arena at the conclusion of each three-minute (plus time-on) period of Additional Time as players are changing ends.