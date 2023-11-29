What time the GF starts, who's playing the pre-match tunes, how to watch, plus more

Tahlia Randall and Ellie Hampson in action during North Melbourne's clash with Brisbane in AFLW round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 NAB AFL Women's Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane starts at 2.30pm AEDT on Sunday, December 3 at Ikon Park in Carlton.

The game is sold out and no tickets will be available for purchase at the venue or on the day.

This will be North Melbourne's first AFLW Grand Final in the club's six seasons in the competition, while Brisbane is contesting its fifth decider out of a possible seven GFs since the competition's inception in 2017. The Lions have only won one premiership - in 2021 when they downed Adelaide.

It's the first time since 2018 that the Grand Final will be played in Victoria. On that day, the Western Bulldogs beat Brisbane to claim their first AFLW premiership. Three current North Melbourne players - Jenna Bruton, Kim Rennie and Emma Kearney - were part of that victorious Bulldogs side.

How to get to Ikon Park

If you've got a ticket to the game, public transport is strongly recommended as there is limited parking in and around the Princes Park precinct.

Yarra Trams is putting on extra tram services on Route 19 from the Melbourne CBD to Ikon Park to ensure fans can get to and from the venue with ease. You can jump on a Route 19 tram on Elizabeth St from either Flinders Street or Melbourne Central stations, and the tram will take you up Elizabeth St and Royal Pde to Ikon Park.

If you're travelling by train on the Upfield line, you can get off at Royal Park train station and take a leisurely 10-minute walk the stadium.

Young fans cheers on the Kangaroos during the 2023 AFL preliminary final between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

How to watch the Grand Final

Fans in Australia can watch the game on free-to-air TV on Channel 7 and 7Plus, and on Foxtel and Kayo. The game will also be streamed live on womens.afl and the AFL Live Official App on mobile and tablet devices.

Starting times for those watching around Australia

AEDT (local): 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, Tas, Vic

AEST: 1.30pm – Qld

ACDT: 2pm – SA, NT

AWST: 11.30am – WA

Who is performing at the Grand Final?

Two-time ARIA Award-winning artist G Flip will be performing in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

In addition, G Flip was named as the 2023 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador and will present women’s football’s most prestigious piece of silverware as part of the pre-match ceremony on NAB AFLW Grand Final Day.

G Flip will perform in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: Brendon Thorne

The umpires revealed

All-Australian goal umpire Emilie Hill will be one of three women to officiate in Sunday's Grand Final, the first time in League history that more than one female official has been involved in the season decider.

Hill and Georgia Henderson will be the two goal umpires at Ikon Park on Sunday, while Greta Miller will be one of the four boundary umpires.

The three field umpires will be Joel Clamp, Matt Adams and Samuel Nippress while Adrian Pretorius, Jaco Jansen van Rensburg and Dominic Schiliro will join Miller on the boundary line.

2023 AFLW All-Australian umpires Adrian Pretorius, Emilie Hill and Joel Clamp at the W Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Medal and Cup presenters

Retired champion Erin Phillips, a two-time winner of the AFLW Grand Final best-on-ground medal, will present this year's medal to the player judged best afield in Sunday's decider.

Phillips will be part of a five-person panel voting on the medal, alongside Seven Network commentator and Adelaide premiership player Abbey Holmes (chair), AFL.com.au reporter Gemma Bastiani, Herald Sun reporter Lauren Wood and ABC broadcaster Quentin Hull.

Pop-rock artist G Flip, who will also perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, is the Premiership Cup Ambassador.

Erin Phillips with the best on ground medal ahead of the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

What's the weather going to be like?

The forecast for Sunday partly cloudy with a top of 24 degrees. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a medium chance of showers (0-1mm), so be prepared for anything!

What happens if scores are level at full-time?