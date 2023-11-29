Juliet Haslam was the club’s first AFLW employee, joining the club in November 2021. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

INAUGURAL Port Adelaide head of women's footy Juliet Haslam is stepping down due to health reasons.

Haslam was the first person appointed to the Power's AFLW program in November 2021, ahead of its entry in season seven, and built the foundations of the new team.

"It's with a heavy heart that I've made the tough decision to prioritise my health and life balance and step down from my role as head of AFLW at the Port Adelaide football club," Haslam said.

"One of the key factors that has weighed on me during my time at the club, have been health issues that have been persisting and unfortunately have an unknown timeline. It's important that I focus on these now.

"It has been an honour to have been a part of the AFLW journey at our club so far, and I feel very proud that the foundations have been firmly set in place to achieve sustained success, as expected by our passionate Port Adelaide community.

"We are adding some incredibly exciting talent to our squad for the 2024 season and I feel confident that on field success is not far away.

Juliet Haslam with Erin Phillips at Alberton Oval on April 27, 2022 ahead of Port Adelaide's inaugural AFLW season. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Thank you to our dedicated team, we've achieved a lot in a short amount of time. We have wonderful people within our AFLW program and across the club. I will miss our players, staff, supporters and all those at the club very much."

Port Adelaide CEO Matthew Richardson said Haslam had "worked tirelessly" in the creation of the AFLW arm of the club.

"Juliet has done an outstanding job in building the program, literally from the ground up and especially considering the accelerated timeline last year," Richardson said.

"She has developed a program full of high-quality people and has done an outstanding job in building that.

"I'd like to thank Juliet for her passion and hard work and congratulate her on the platform she has established for the AFLW program at Port Adelaide."