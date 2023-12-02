The 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what Sunday's North Melbourne v Brisbane blockbuster will look like

Emma Kearney and Breanna Koenen ahead of the 2023 AFL Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what Sunday's North Melbourne v Brisbane blockbuster will look like.

The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, best on ground, first goalkicker and more.

Two-time ARIA Award-winning artist G Flip will be performing in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Gemma Bastiani

Winner: North Melbourne by two points

Best on ground: Gemma is a judge for the Best on Ground panel, and as such is unable to comment.

Most disposals: Ally Anderson (26)

Most goals: Bella Eddey (two)

First goal: Courtney Hodder

Headline I’d like to see: Roos make history: first expansion side to win a premiership

Riley Beveridge

Winner: North Melbourne by 10 points

Best on ground: Jasmine Garner

Most disposals: Ash Riddell (31)

Most goals: Kate Shierlaw (three)

First goal: Courtney Hodder

Headline I’d like to see: 'Shier' brilliance: Kate seals the deal for Kangas

Sarah Black

Winner: Brisbane by five points

Best on ground: Belle Dawes

Most disposals: Ash Riddell (33)

Most goals: Emma King (three)

First goal: Sophie Conway

Headline I’d like to see: Lion-sized redemption as Brisbane bags second flag

Nat Edwards

Winner: North Melbourne by three points

Best on ground: Jasmine Garner

Most disposals: Jasmine Garner (31)

Most goals: Courtney Hodder (two)

First goal: Kate Shierlaw

Headline I’d like to see: Roos rejoice in extra time: North claims inaugural flag

Sarah Olle

Winner: North Melbourne by eight points

Best on ground: Jasmine Garner

Most disposals: Ash Riddell (32)

Most goals: Dakota Davidson (two)

First goal: Bella Eddey

Headline I’d like to see: Garner that! Jas leads Roos to maiden GF win

Sophie Welsh

Winner: North Melbourne by two points

Best on ground: Jasmine Garner

Most disposals: Ash Riddell (32)

Most goals: Tahlia Randall (three)

First goal: Tahlia Randall

Headline I’d like to see: Roo awakening: North gains glory in Grand Final thriller

Michael Whiting

Winner: Brisbane by eight points

Best on ground: Belle Dawes

Most disposals: Ash Riddell (29)

Most goals: Sophie Conway (three)

First goal: Tahlia Randall

Headline I’d like to see: Brisbane slams Dawes shut on Roos

TOTALS

Winner: North Melbourne 5-2 Brisbane

Best on ground: Jasmine Garner 4, Belle Dawes 2

Most disposals: Ash Riddell 4, Jasmine Garner 2, Ally Anderson 1

Most goals: Seven different selections

First goal: Tahlia Randall 2, Courtney Hodder 2, Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw, Sophie Conway