THE 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what Sunday's North Melbourne v Brisbane blockbuster will look like.
The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, best on ground, first goalkicker and more.
Two-time ARIA Award-winning artist G Flip will be performing in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.
G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
AFLW GRAND FINAL PREVIEW North Melbourne v Brisbane
Gemma Bastiani
Winner: North Melbourne by two points
Best on ground: Gemma is a judge for the Best on Ground panel, and as such is unable to comment.
Most disposals: Ally Anderson (26)
Most goals: Bella Eddey (two)
First goal: Courtney Hodder
Headline I’d like to see: Roos make history: first expansion side to win a premiership
Riley Beveridge
Winner: North Melbourne by 10 points
Best on ground: Jasmine Garner
Most disposals: Ash Riddell (31)
Most goals: Kate Shierlaw (three)
First goal: Courtney Hodder
Headline I’d like to see: 'Shier' brilliance: Kate seals the deal for Kangas
Sarah Black
Winner: Brisbane by five points
Best on ground: Belle Dawes
Most disposals: Ash Riddell (33)
Most goals: Emma King (three)
First goal: Sophie Conway
Headline I’d like to see: Lion-sized redemption as Brisbane bags second flag
Nat Edwards
Winner: North Melbourne by three points
Best on ground: Jasmine Garner
Most disposals: Jasmine Garner (31)
Most goals: Courtney Hodder (two)
First goal: Kate Shierlaw
Headline I’d like to see: Roos rejoice in extra time: North claims inaugural flag
Sarah Olle
Winner: North Melbourne by eight points
Best on ground: Jasmine Garner
Most disposals: Ash Riddell (32)
Most goals: Dakota Davidson (two)
First goal: Bella Eddey
Headline I’d like to see: Garner that! Jas leads Roos to maiden GF win
Sophie Welsh
Winner: North Melbourne by two points
Best on ground: Jasmine Garner
Most disposals: Ash Riddell (32)
Most goals: Tahlia Randall (three)
First goal: Tahlia Randall
Headline I’d like to see: Roo awakening: North gains glory in Grand Final thriller
Michael Whiting
Winner: Brisbane by eight points
Best on ground: Belle Dawes
Most disposals: Ash Riddell (29)
Most goals: Sophie Conway (three)
First goal: Tahlia Randall
Headline I’d like to see: Brisbane slams Dawes shut on Roos
TOTALS
Winner: North Melbourne 5-2 Brisbane
Best on ground: Jasmine Garner 4, Belle Dawes 2
Most disposals: Ash Riddell 4, Jasmine Garner 2, Ally Anderson 1
Most goals: Seven different selections
First goal: Tahlia Randall 2, Courtney Hodder 2, Bella Eddey, Kate Shierlaw, Sophie Conway