Dakota Davidson at Brisbane training in November, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DAKOTA Davidson has taken a huge step towards playing in Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final, completing a strong training session on Thursday night.

Brisbane's All-Australian key forward looked untroubled during a 90-minute hit-out at Brighton Homes Arena.

The session came just five days after she hurt her knee late in the third quarter of the Lions' preliminary final win over Geelong before scans cleared her of any serious ligament damage.

Dakota Davidson after Brisbane's preliminary final win over Geelong in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After running for the first time on Wednesday, Davidson had her left knee heavily strapped for Thursday night's session, doing everything alongside her teammates.

The 25-year-old got into a full sprint, picked up ground balls at speed, was able to jump off and land on the injured leg, kicked well off both feet and took part in all team drills.

She has been named in Brisbane's extended 24-player squad that will head to Melbourne on Friday afternoon before it is trimmed to 21.

If this was a fitness test, Davidson could not have done more.

She has been a star for the Lions this season, kicking 21 goals as the forward line focal point, following the off-season departure of Jesse Wardlaw to St Kilda.

Earlier in the day, vice-captain Nat Grider described Davidson as the team's "Energizer bunny".

"It would be amazing to have her out there on Sunday, but if not, we've seen the depth of our team this year," she said.

"Regardless of who plays on Sunday I know they'll fit in and do their role for the team."