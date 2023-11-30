Ash Riddell evades a tackle from Ally Anderson during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce a small number of additional tickets will be made available for the NAB AFLW Grand Final at IKON Park on Sunday afternoon.



Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster at 12.00pm AEDT today.



AFL Executive General Manager Consumer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the appetite for tickets from fans was great.



“It is fantastic to be able to release a small number of additional tickets for fans to attend the Grand Final and we have no doubt they will be snapped up quickly,” said Ms Rogers.



“This is the first time we have had an AFLW Grand Final in Melbourne since 2018 and the enthusiasm from supporters to witness the best two teams in action has been wonderful.



“A full IKON Park is sure to create an incredible atmosphere for everyone who attends on Sunday afternoon and especially for the players who are competing for the Premiership Cup.”



All patrons, including juniors, must have pre-purchased ticket to enter IKON Park for the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final.



Gates open from 12:50pm AEDT, with Telstra pre-match entertainment, G-Flip to start at 1:45pm AEDT. Fans are advised to arrive early, to avoid queues.