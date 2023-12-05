Jennifer Dunne has gone from an AFLW novice to a premiership player in the space of just four months, making history in the process

Jennifer Dunne celebrates premierships for Dublin (left) and Brisbane in 2023. Pictures: Instagram/AFL Photos

IT'S QUITE difficult to win a premiership in elite sport. To win two in less than four months, in two different codes of football, is near impossible.

On August 13, Jennifer Dunne saluted with Dublin in the All-Ireland senior ladies' football championship final, scoring two points in the five-point victory over Kerry.

On December 3, she was a rock at full-back as Brisbane held firm to beat North Melbourne by 17 points in the NAB AFLW Grand Final.

"I came over essentially two-and-a-half weeks before the (AFLW) competition started," Dunne told AFL.com.au.

"I won a flag at home or the equivalent of it with my team, Dublin, which was insane.

"The likes of (Melbourne's) Sinead Goldrick ... she's someone else who has won an All-Ireland and a premiership, which is a cool accolade to have. But to think I've done both in the same year is a bit surreal.

"It's hard to believe in the moment now. I'm happy, but I think when I look back over my career, later in life, it'll definitely be a cool accomplishment to have."

Jennifer Dunne and Craig Starcevich celebrate during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on November 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been a lightning-fast turnaround for Dunne. Most would struggle with a turnover of a few weeks between elite sports, let alone only having a few weeks' lead-in to a brand new one.

"When I debuted (in round three), I definitely didn't know some of the rules and I was a bit of a headless chicken," she said. "When I look back to when we played North Melbourne last, back in round four, I was kind of running around, I didn't even know what I was doing.

"My strength is my height and strength, so they identified me as someone who could try to pick off some of the taller girls in the competition.

"It's a daunting role in itself. The likes of (Tahlia) Randall, Aish Moloney, (Eden) Zanker, especially in the last couple of games, (Caitlin) Gould as well, they're such good players.

"Obviously the girls have put a lot of trust in me, so I'm just trying to do my best to make everything a contest. I have a never-say-die attitude and try to give it everything."

With an AFLW premiership medal in her back pocket at the first attempt, Dunne is keen to return to Australia for more. But first, a trip home for Christmas awaits.

Dunne's parents flew over to watch her in the final week or so of the Lions' run to a flag, a pre-planned trip that had looked a little misguided and caused some "sweating" when Brisbane stumbled against St Kilda in round nine, a loss that could have ended the club's campaign before they arrived.

Being so far from home, being surrounded by some familiar faces late in the season made a difference.

"It's a daunting move," she said. "It's been lovely having Orla (O'Dwyer, Irish teammate) as well, just to have a familiar face and someone who relates to it.

"You don't realise how far away Australia is until you actually make the move. We live in a different world over in Ireland.

"I love my friends at home and I miss them so much. I think the game was at half-three in the morning, so a few came over to the house and watched with my brother and sister, which is so nice.

Jennifer Dunne celebrates Brisbane's win in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"The girls are always saying last year they had a clear run and beating teams out the window, then the final came and they were caught on the hop by Melbourne.

"This year, definitely for the group it's been really good to have those competitive games where you have to grind it out and never-say-die attitude, where there's a goal in it or whatever.

"Our backs were against the wall in the fourth quarter (of the Grand Final), and we came out and just showed what the Lions spirit is about."