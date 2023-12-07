Jenna Bruton has avoided a full Achilles tear, but will still be sidelined for six months

Jenna Bruton is carried from the field during the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SCANS have revealed North Melbourne livewire Jenna Bruton has escaped a full rupture of her right Achilles tendon, but will be sidelined for six months with a partial tear.

Bruton – who was the Kangaroos' best in the preliminary final win – played just three minutes of the Grand Final loss to Brisbane on Sunday, injuring her Achilles when jumping to smother the footy.

The 28-year-old will undergo surgery next week, and the six-month recovery timeline should have minimal impact on the 2024 pre-season, if all goes to plan.

Bruton missed the first three rounds of this year with a calf issue.

"Jenna has put in so much work after an injury held her back earlier in the season," North Melbourne head of women's footy Nathan Hrovat said.

"To have her go down early in the Grand Final was really difficult, not only for Jenna but every North Melbourne person.

"She is a very important player for our team, and one that was hard to replace on Sunday.

"We know she will tackle her rehab with a gritty determination and be back in 2024 better than ever."