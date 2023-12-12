Chelsea Randall will not captain Adelaide in 2024 after eight seasons as skipper

THE LEAGUE'S longest-serving AFLW captain is stepping down from the role, with Adelaide skipper Chelsea Randall to hand over the reins ahead of the 2024 season.

The Crows' inaugural captain, Randall led the side to three premierships and developed a reputation as a courageous and fearless defender.

The 32-year-old recently signed a two-year contract extension.

Chelsea Randall leads her team out onto the field ahead of Adelaide's semi-final against Sydney on November 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"After eight incredible seasons, I’ll be stepping away for a new era to take this team to even greater heights,” Randall said.

"Thank you to the players, both past and present, for their ongoing belief in me from the very beginning.

"The opportunity to lead such inspiring women has been my greatest honour.

"I’m comfortable now, more than ever, knowing we have amazing and inspiring leaders to continue to lead this club forward."

The Crows will appoint a new captain during the 2024 pre-season.