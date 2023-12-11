Tsharni Graham fell in love with football after initially being hesitant to play the sport

Tsharni Graham poses for a photo during the 2023 AFL Academy Girls jumper presentation function on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TSHARNI Graham has represented the Northern Territory in both football and basketball, but it's the oval ball that's won her heart.

The Palmerston Magpies utility opted to focus on footy in 2023, and was selected for the AFLW national academy this year.

Graham has nominated for the national pool ahead of Monday's AFLW Draft.

Her primary position is midfield, but her silky movement, speed and ball skills mean she could also play at half-forward and half-back.

"I started playing footy around 13 or 14. I wasn't really interested, but my dad always had an interest and wanted me to play," Graham told afl.com.au.

"My uncle also worked at Palmerston Magpies, and he always wanted to me to come down. So I went down to the training and then after my first training session, I fell in love with it.

Tsharni Graham in action during an AFLW Academy training session on January 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I was 15 or 16, I got selected in the NT Thunder Academy. I was playing with the under-19 girls. I've been with the NT Thunder Academy ever since then, and it's brought me to where I am today, the (under-17) Futures, the Allies and now here, nationally.

"I love chase-down tackles, or getting the follow-up after kicks or good handballs, and looking in the crowd and seeing your family cheer for you. That's the most rewarding."

Graham is content with her decision to focus on football, and is proud of making her own call and carving her own path, even though she was hesitant to play the sport in the first place.

"I was born and bred in basketball, ever since I was five. But I just fell in love with footy, and I would choose footy over basketball any day," Graham said.

"I quit this year. The commitments, going away and training, and it was hard to keep the balance of schoolwork and footy.

Tsharni Graham looks on during the AFL Academy Girls jumper presentation function on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I fit more with footy. Basketball's always been there because of my family, but footy was chosen.

"I had the opportunity to choose to stay and play footy, and I made the choice myself to quit basketball and stay and enjoy footy."

Graham has had the opportunity to work with Gold Coast (which has an alliance with the NT talent pathway), playing a scratch match against Brisbane this year.

"I kicked one point, it was touched on the line," she said with a grin.

"But such a good experience getting in with bigger bodies and really recognising the standard I need to get to.

Tsharni Graham and Kyanne Campbell pose for a photo during the AFL Academy Girls jumper presentation on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I need to hit the gym, I'm a pretty skinny girl. Just getting bigger and stronger, more powerful. I want to work on my tackling too. I can match the girls in speed, but strength [needs work]."

The second of four girls, Graham has just finished year 12 at SEDA Sports College in Darwin, and hopes to go to uni to study midwifery next year, regardless of how her draft night ends up.

"I've always had a love for babies, when my mum fell pregnant with my youngest sister, I was with her for her journey for her pregnancy, going to appointments and stuff. It really interested me," Graham said.

"[Four sisters is] a lot of fighting, a loud household, and a lot of stealing each other's clothes."