Plenty of delisted AFLW players could get a fresh start at a new club this week

(L-R): Bailey Hunt, Jordi Ivey and Jess Hosking. Pictures: AFL Photos

JESS Hosking headlines the list of delisted free agents who could find a fresh start this week.

The former Tiger is one of several players across the competition who weren't offered contracts for the 2024 season.

The first delisted free agency period is already open, and will close at 2pm AEDT on Wednesday.

A second, shorter DFA period will run from 4pm AEDT on Friday to 2pm on Saturday, with the final draft order to be determined on Sunday.

As delisted free agents, players are able to walk to the club that wants them, and a trade does not need to be facilitated.

Last year, such players included Jess Wuetschner (Brisbane to Essendon), Rhi Watt (St Kilda to Melbourne) and Sarah Sansonetti (Richmond to Collingwood).

Hosking is one of the most experienced DFAs in 2023, having been part of the inaugural 2017 season, along with Sarah Perkins, Erin McKinnon and Bailey Hunt.

This list is not yet exhaustive, with Brisbane and North Melbourne among the clubs yet to confirm their initial delistings, given they played in the Grand Final last Sunday.

Delisted free agents