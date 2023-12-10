Kalinda Howarth is one of three Suns searching for a new home during the AFLW trade period

Kalinda Howarth in action during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is set to land Gold Coast's AFLW livewire Kalinda Howarth, as the exciting small forward searches for a new home having missed the last season with an ACL injury she suffered earlier this year.

The Suns announced on Monday that Howarth had been on the lookout for a new opportunity, with Collingwood winning a commitment from the 35-gamer over the weekend following interest from Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs as well.

Gold Coast vice-captain Bess Keaney is also set to leave Queensland and head to Essendon for family reasons, while defender Lauren Ahrens has chosen a move to the Western Bulldogs.

AFLW TRADE LATEST All the latest news from the trade period

Keaney has played 39 games for the Suns and has been the club's vice-captain for the past three seasons, while Ahrens is a foundation player for the club and had also been considering interest from Carlton.

Gold Coast will however be bolstered by a handful of exciting additions this off-season, with former All-Australian defender Katie Lynch set to head to Heritage Bank Stadium and Melbourne youngster Charlotte Wilson likely to join her.

The Suns made the AFLW finals for the first time in season 2023 after notching up a 6-3-1 record, but were bundled out of the post-season following an elimination final loss to Sydney.

Keaney finished seventh in their best and fairest count on Saturday, while Ahrens was 10th.