Untried defender Kiara Hillier has been traded to Sydney in exchange for a round four selection

Kiara Hillier in action during a Brisbane training session on November 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Kiara Hillier has joined Sydney.

The 19-year-old was traded to the Swans in exchange for their round four selection (currently pick No.73) on Monday afternoon.

The Sunshine Coast product will head to the harbour city in search of new opportunities.

Originally drafted with pick No.78 in the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft, Hillier didn’t manage to break through for a senior game.

Hillier is the second Lion to leave the den during the 2023 AFLW Trade Period, with forward Zimmorlei Farquharson traded to the Western Bulldogs on Friday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiara to the Swans. She’s a really exciting player who simply hasn’t had the opportunity on field amongst a really good side,” Sydney's women's footy boss Kate Mahony said.

“We have been really impressed with her training and watched her play in a scrimmage match where she showed promising signs of a strong career at the elite level.

“With family already living in Sydney, Kiara is no stranger to the lifestyle here. We believe she will be a great fit for the club.”

