Mua Laloifi has made a decision on the club she would prefer to join from the Blues

Vaomua Laloifi marks the ball during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Mua Laloifi has requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs and could be joined by North Melbourne midfielder Ellie Gavalas, but veteran onballer Kirsty Lamb is headed to Port Adelaide.

As revealed last week, Laloifi had been considering offers from both the Bulldogs and Sydney after being informed by Carlton that she would not be offered a new deal.

However, the popular defender has since informed clubs that she would prefer a move to the Dogs having been drafted to the Blues from their VFLW program as a mature-aged player in 2019.

Laloifi could now become involved in pre-existing trade talks between the two sides, with AFL.com.au also revealing that Bulldogs ruck Celine Moody has requested a move to Carlton where she will join her twin sister Bre.

Vaomua Laloifi is tackled by Kodi Jacques during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gavalas, who was also recruited to her current club North Melbourne from the Bulldogs' VFLW program in 2019, could join Laloifi in returning to the Kennel but also has interest from Hawthorn.

The midfielder has been considering her future after falling out of favour within a successful Kangaroos side throughout 2023, having been dropped on the eve of the club's finals campaign.

TRADE TRACKER Every move of the 2023 AFLW Trade Period

However, Lamb – a premiership player for the Bulldogs in 2018 and an All-Australian and best-and-fairest winner at the club in 2022 (season six) – has opted to take up an offer from the Power and is set to move in the coming days.

Winning commitments from Laloifi and Gavalas – as well as losing Lamb – will continue what is expected to be a busy AFLW Trade Period for the Bulldogs, who finished on the bottom of the ladder last season with a dismal 1-9 record.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, former No.1 pick Gabby Newton has requested a trade to Fremantle, while All-Australian defender Katie Lynch has asked for a move to Gold Coast.

Katie Lynch handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Suns defender Lauren Ahrens has requested a trade to the Bulldogs, where she could be joined by her current teammate and fellow Gold Coast player Jasmyn Smith.

Brisbane forward Zimmie Farquharson has already joined the Bulldogs, traded for pick No.41 last Friday, while West Coast ruck Eleanor Hartill is also considering an offer from the Dogs but also has strong interest from Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney.

The Bulldogs had placed offers to Adelaide pair Caitlin Gould and Zoe Prowse, though both are likely to remain at the Crows, while they also tabled a lucrative bid for Sydney ruck Ally Morphett before she elected to re-sign at the Swans.

The Bulldogs, who are currently searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Nathan Burke late in the year, also currently hold the No.1 selection at next Monday night's AFLW draft.