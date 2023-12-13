The Muluwurri Magpies took out the first Tiwi Islands Football League women's premiership on Sunday, defeating the Tapalinga Superstars by just one point

Scenes from the first Tiwi Islands Football League women's Grand Final on December 10, 2023. Picture: Supplied

THE MULUWURRI Magpies have cemented themselves in history, winning the inaugural Tiwi Islands Football League women's premiership by a solitary point on Sunday.

Four goals from the Tapalinga Superstars' Shakayla Gardiner-Dunn weren't enough to get the Superstars over the line, with the Magpies coming from 16 points down at halftime to snatch the win, 8.2 (50) to 7.7 (49).

Jodie Palipuaminni was best on ground for the Magpies, while teammate Jess Stassi booted three goals.

The atmosphere at the ground was electric, so check out the best photos from the day in the gallery below.