Brisbane is set to snare young Eagle Shanae Davison but three young Lions are poised to leave the den

Shanae Davison celebrates a goal during the AFLW R10 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on November 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE is on the cusp of landing West Coast's Shanae Davison and could also grab her teammate Eleanor Hartill, but a trio of Lions could be departing the club in the coming days.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, the Lions have been tracking Davison – who has now officially requested a trade – following a season where the 22-year-old emerged as one of the competition's brightest young midfield prospects.

But the AFLW reigning premiers are also hopeful of securing a deal for Hartill, a developing and versatile young tall, and could negotiate with the Eagles for both players to be included in the same trade.

Hartill, a former basketballer, has played just 12 AFLW games and had also attracted strong interest from Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs but it's believed Brisbane remains in the box seat for her signature.

West Coast, which has already lost Aisling McCarthy to rivals Fremantle earlier in this Trade Period, are hopeful of landing a first-round pick from Brisbane for the two players in what would be a significant boost to new coach Daisy Pearce's rebuild plans.

Eleanor Hartill in action during the AFLW R10 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on November 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Eagles already wrapped up a deal for Suns midfielder and former best and fairest Alison Drennan on Tuesday, trading pick No.27 to secure her services, while Cats defender Annabelle Johnson has also requested a trade to West Coast.

The Lions currently have pick No.12 as compensation for superstar Emily Bates' expansion move to Hawthorn last year, while they also have picks No.20, 24, 32, 39 and 41 inside the first couple of rounds.

Brisbane, which now appears almost certain to land both Davison and Hartill, could however lose young trio Bella Smith, Ella Smith and Courtney Murphy as all three weigh up moves elsewhere.

Bella Smith, who was an emergency in Brisbane's Grand Final victory over North Melbourne earlier this month, appears headed for Geelong after playing just once for the premier this season. She had been offered a new contract to stay at the Lions.

Bella Smith during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on November 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The teenager Ella Smith, who made her AFLW debut in round one of this season but didn't appear again in Brisbane's senior side, has already requested a trade to crosstown rival Gold Coast.

Meanwhile former basketballer Murphy, who is yet to make her AFLW debut, is currently tossing up interest from West Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide and St Kilda but could also remain at Brisbane.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, Brisbane lost premiership player Mikayla Pauga to the Giants on Tuesday in a deal that netted the Lions pick No.24. Kiara Hillier also departed for Sydney in exchange for pick No.73 earlier this week.