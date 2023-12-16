AFLW expert Sarah Black looks at some of the top prospects ahead of the AFLW Draft on Monday night

L-R: Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Elaine Grigg, Brooke Barwick, Mikayla Williamson. Pictures: AFL Photos

JUST 15 days will have lapsed between Brisbane's premiership triumph and the AFLW Draft, and to say it's been a hectic two weeks for AFLW clubs is an understatement.

The trade period passed over a whirlwind week, and now the AFLW Draft remains, meaning players and clubs alike will have certainty for 2024 heading into the new year.

The compressed nature of the player movement period, and the pre-signings of eight top talents by expansion sides, meant when contacted, an alarming number of list managers burst into laughter at the suggestion of a full phantom draft.

Instead, AFL.com.au presents "20 top prospects" ahead of Monday's draft – exclusively streamed live and free on the AFL website and AFL/W apps from 7pm AEDT – with everything you need to know about the next generation of W stars.

With just four days between the end of the trade period and the start of the draft, read on to find who has been linked to your club, and scroll right down for an additional 15 names to watch.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

Position: Key forward

Height: 178cm

State: Victoria, Western Jets/Sunshine Heights

Nomination: National

A dynamic key forward who possesses all the attributes of a small forward. Has played limited footy this year after breaking her wrist at school, but managed a return late in the year. She's quick, agile, strong in the air and at ground level, and knows how to find the goals.

Where could she go?

Weston-Turner is the likely No.1 selection, and has been heavily linked with the Western Bulldogs. She has nominated nationally and is open to a move interstate, where both West Coast (pick No.2) and Greater Western Sydney (pick No.3) would snap her up in an instant.

Jess Rentsch

Position: Midfielder

Height: 170cm

State: Victoria, GWV Rebels/Lake Wendouree

Nomination: National

A versatile midfielder whose best work is done on the outside, but is more than capable of rotating onto the ball and winning her own footy. Rentsch is a powerful runner with a nice turn of speed and someone who doesn't mind the physical side of the game. Returned from a badly broken femur this year, and had surgery in September to remove a plate and eight screws.

Where could she go?

West Coast has been heavily linked to Rentsch with pick No.2, with the winger having some family based in Western Australia.

Kaitlyn Srhoj (pronounced sir-hoy)

Position: Winger

Height: 175cm

State: Western Australia, Peel Thunder/Halls Head

Nomination: National

Srhoj is pure class, capable of playing on the wing or either flank. A nice user of the footy who appears to cruise around the field, such is the smoothness of her running. Has really strong hands overhead and reads the play well.

Where could she go?

Appears likely to land at GWS with pick No.3, but would fit in nicely within the top five.

Brooke Barwick

Position: Midfielder

Height: 159cm

State: Tasmania, Tasmania Devis/Glenorchy

Nomination: National

A midfielder with the right mix of toughness at the contest and silkiness when evading traffic. Barwick's favourite player is Monique Conti, and it shows in her footy. Very smart player who uses her slight frame to her advantage. Has missed the entirety of 2023 with a torn ACL, suffered in a casual game of touch footy.

Where could she go?

Barwick appears to be sitting in the 3-6 pick range, with GWS or the Western Bulldogs more favoured than Melbourne, which already has a number of small mids on its books.

Alyssia Pisano

Position: Small forward

Height: 160cm

State: Vic, Eastern Ranges/Rowville

Nomination: Vic

Pisano missed a large chunk of her 2022 season with a torn ACL, but returned to footy with a bang this year, picking up where she left off with her dangerous left foot and natural footy smarts around goal. She can turn on a dime, has an uncanny goal sense and sets up her fellow forwards well in attack.

Where could she go?

Has nominated Victoria, so picks two and three are out of the question. Melbourne could be a very solid option at No.5, unless the Doggies pounce the pick prior. Unlikely to slip below pick No.6.

Mikayla Williamson

Position: Midfielder

Height: 174cm

State: Victoria, Dandenong Stingray/Pines

Nomination: Victoria

One of the very top athletes in the draft, Williamson set a new Combine record for the 2km time trial, taking five seconds off Nina Morrison and Tarni Evans' long-standing time of 7:14. She finished second in the agility test and fourth in the standing vertical jump. Wins the footy and can clear congestion with ease.

Where could she go?

Has nominated Victoria, so the earliest Williamson will go will be pick No.4 (Dogs). Barwick at four makes more sense, as she's nominated nationally, so it's looking like Williamson will end up at either the Kennel or at Melbourne.

Lila Keck

Position: Forward/midfielder

Height: 161cm

State: Victoria, Bendigo Pioneers/Strathfieldsaye

Nomination: Victoria

Keck has been working hard on her forward craft, perhaps correctly anticipating she's much more likely to play there at AFLW level than in the midfield. A very lively player with a natural snap who loves a goal celebration, Keck has captained the Pioneers this year.

Where could she go?

Carlton has been linked to Keck, where her speed and agility would combine beautifully with the tall Moody twins and Keeley Skepper on the opposite flank. The type of player she is means it's unlikely a bottom-four side will opt for Keck, with their priorities lying elsewhere.

Cleo Buttifant

Position: Defender

Height: 174cm

State: NSW, GWS Academy/Ainslie/Turvey Park

Nomination: National

A draft bolter in recent weeks, the somewhat raw Buttifant attracted wider attention after the Giants opted not to nominate her as an academy player. A rebounding defender with a touch footy background, Buttifant has plenty of pace and loves breaking the lines.

Where could she go?

With back-to-back picks in the top 10, Collingwood looms as a likely home for Buttifant, adding a different element to its backline.

Cleo Buttifant breaks a tackle during the Coates Talent League match between GWS Academy and Tasmania at UTAS Stadium on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgia Clark

Position: Forward

Height: 173cm

State: Tasmania, Tasmania Devils/Glenorchy

Nomination: National

A strong-bodied key forward, who at 173cm would play as a second or third tall at AFLW level. Clark's strengths lie in her marking, leading patterns inside 50 and general footy smarts. Opted to nominate for the national pool rather than North Melbourne's Tasmania alliance.

Where could she go?

St Kilda at pick No.10 could be an option here for Clark, but she has generated significant interest in the last few weeks to rise on the draft boards. West Coast at pick No.14 wouldn't say no to another marking target, with Richmond at 13 possibly less likely.

Georgia Clark handballs during the U18 National Championships between the Allies and Vic Metro at Brighton Homes Arena on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ella Slocombe

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 165cm

State: Western Australia, Claremont

Nomination: National

Slocombe has improved out of sight over the past 12 months, quickly rising through the West Australian ranks on the back of sheer hard work and impressing the state managers with her attitude. She's quick and agile with plenty of running power and loves a run-down tackle.

Where could she go?

This is where the draft picture becomes a little murky. While Slocombe sits just below the very top tier of this particular pool, she could conceivably slot in anywhere from picks 7-14, with the Eagles unlikely to let her slide any further if still available.

Ella Slocombe kicks the ball during the U18 National Championships match between Western Australia and Vic Country on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Elaine Grigg

Position: Forward/midfielder

Height: 161cm

State: South Australia, Central District/Broadview

Nomination: National

Raised some eyebrows when nominating for the national pool, but the sheer strength of the South Australian group this year means there are more opportunities elsewhere. Grigg, who was born in Kenya, is dangerously quick and agile, and thrives on tackling and causing turnovers in the front half.

Where could she go?

Early days, her name was linked to Melbourne, which has also been tied more strongly to fellow small forward Pisano. Sydney could be an option at 15, but she generally sits in the 10-20 bracket.

Meg Robertson

Position: Midfielder

Height: 171cm

State: Victoria, Dandenong Stingrays/Berwick

Nomination: National

An inside midfielder who's come on very nicely this year, partnering with Williamson in the Stingrays engine room. Loves winning the football and feeding out to teammates, setting up the play heading into attack, and even resting forward when required.

Where could she go?

Robertson is likely to head to Carlton as a father-daughter selection, after dad Ben played three games at the Blues in 1992. The prevailing wisdom is a bid from a rival club is likely to come late in the first round, with Carlton to match it with pick 28. Her unusual national nomination means any club can make that bid.

Meg Robertson in action during the U18 National Championships match between Vic Country and Queensland at Brighton Homes Arena on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Bryde O’Rourke

Position: Midfielder

Height: 174cm

State: Victoria, Bendigo Pioneers/Strathfieldsaye

Nomination: Victoria

A tall, strong midfielder (similar height to Bri Davey) who impressed at the Combine. She's quick to burst from the contest and reads the play at a similar pace, meaning she's in the right spots at the right time. Still has some development to go, but is a very promising midfielder.

Where could she go?

Geelong has had a father-daughter selection fall into its lap, after the late discovery that O'Rourke's father, Ray, played two games for the club (for a combined two disposals) in 1969.

Bryde O’Rourke in action during the U18 National Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Piper Window

Position: Midfielder

Height: 167cm

State: South Australia, Glenelg/Morphettville Park

Nomination: South Australia

Comfortably a top-three pick in this draft, Window won the SANFLW best and fairest this year after a dynamic season in the midfield. Her strength and power means she can burst from the contest, and is already used to playing against bigger bodies in the seniors. She can also push forward and hit the scoreboard.

Where could she go?

Port Adelaide has had this one locked away for quite some time, even after the chaos of the trade period meant the Power slid down the draft order – but crucially, remained ahead of Adelaide in the South Australian pecking order.

Piper Window in action during the U18 National Championships match between South Australia and Vic Metro at Avalon Airport Oval on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Evie Long

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 175cm

State: Queensland, Brisbane Academy/Sandgate

Nomination: Queensland

Long didn't play QAFLW this year, and has had some concussion issues in the past, but performed really well both for Queensland under-18s and Brisbane Academy in the Coates Talent League. The tall winger has outstanding endurance, a neat kick and strong hands overhead.

Where could she go?

Brisbane has nominated Long as an Academy player, and looks set to match any bid (which are expected to come in the first round) for its girl.

Evie Long in action during the U18 National Championships match between Queensland and the Allies at Heritage Bank Stadium on August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sophie Peters

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 163cm

State: Queensland, Brisbane Academy/Maroochydore

Nomination: Queensland

A classy run-and-carry player, Peters is a very smart user of the footy with the execution skills to match. Can play inside and outside, is quick, clean and can have an impact with just one well-placed kick.

Where could she go?

Another one all but locked into Brisbane late in the first round, with the Lions having nominated Peters as an Academy player.

Sophie Peters kicks the ball during the match between the AFL Academy and Under-23 All-Stars at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brooke Boileau (pronounced boil-oh)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 168cm

State: South Australia, South Adelaide/Mount Compass

Nomination: South Australia

Boileau may be in the second rung of South Australian talent this year, but she'd be in the top handful of any other state. She's had a strong season both in the SANFLW and the national carnival, capable of both winning the contested footy on the inside and bursting away from the congestion with ball in hand.

Where could she go?

Having nominated South Australia, and with Port Adelaide locked into Window, Boileau is highly likely to be the first pick of the second round, heading to Adelaide.

Brooke Boileau runs with the ball during South Australia's clash against Vic Metro in the 2023 national championships on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jemma Rigoni

Position: Winger

Height: 172cm

State: Victoria, Oakleigh Chargers/Ashburton

Nomination: Victoria

Slightly older at 19, Rigoni missed out on her draft year after suffering a torn ACL in 2021. She's returned to both under-18 and VFLW level (with Casey Demons) in fine style, providing plenty of pace and neat kicking skills on the wing. Can also play off the flanks if needed.

Where could she go?

A Melbourne father-daughter, with dad Guy playing 107 games for the Demons between 1998-2005. Depending on when a bid comes, the Demons are likely to use their second-rounder (pick 23) to match.

Jemma Rigoni in action during a Coates Talent League Girls preliminary final between Dandenong Stingrays and Oakleigh Chargers on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgie Cleaver

Position: Key forward/ruck

Height: 179cm

State: Western Australia, East Fremantle/Willetton

Nomination: Western Australia

An athletic tall, Cleaver is a dual-sport athlete, representing Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games in netball earlier this year. She's a strong marking target who covers the ground well, and can provide ruck support if required.

Where could she go?

Cleaver is an early first-round selection on talent, but given she's nominated Western Australia (in part due to netball), and West Coast has four selections before Fremantle enters the draft, expect Cleaver to be tucked away to pick 38 or 42 by the Eagles.

Jorja Borg

Position: Ruck

Height: 181cm

State: Victoria, Western Bulldogs VFLW/Chirnside Park

Nomination: National

A ruck with a solid leap and strong tap-work, she was listed by Essendon in 2022, but a foot injury sidelined her for the year. She was a train-on with the Western Bulldogs in 2023, playing one AFLW game in round eight, recording 29 hitouts against Sydney. As a train-on, she couldn't be offered a contract as part of the usual re-signing process (unlike full injury replacement players, who are locked in prior to the season), and has returned to the draft pool.

Where could she go?

Outside of the AFLW players who are set to be immediately re-listed (including Lucy Burke and Airlie Runnalls), Borg, 25, is best-placed of the mature-age players to earn another opportunity. Has been linked to the Bulldogs, who need a second ruck, with the Dogs' final pick looking likely to come at No.11.

Jorja Borg competes with Alexia Hamilton in the ruck during the AFLW R8 match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Whitten Oval on October 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Other names to watch:

Georgia Stubs, Eastern Ranges, Vic nomination, quick midfielder

Kayley Kavanagh, Calder Cannons, national nomination, inside midfielder

Rania (pronounced rah-nia) Crozier, Brisbane Academy/Aspley, Qld nomination, key forward

Sienna McMullen, Gold Coast Academy/Bond Uni, Qld nomination, speedy winger

Isabel Bacon, Sandringham Dragons, Vic nomination, pacey outside midfielder

Kiera Whiley, Western Jets, national nomination, balanced midfielder

Alissa Brook, South Adelaide, national nomination, athletic defender

Anjelique Raison, East Fremantle, national nomination, versatile tall

Chloe Adams, Geelong Falcons, Vic nomination, tenacious midfielder

Chantal Mason, Geelong Falcons, Vic nomination, goalkicking tall

Charlotte Simpson, Geelong VFLW, St Kilda father-daughter, tough midfielder

Kiara Bischa, Gold Coast Academy/Bond Uni, Qld nomination, shutdown defender

Lucy Cronin, Oakleigh Chargers, Vic nomination, intercepting defender

Sophie Butterworth, Dandenong Stingrays, Vic nomination, marking forward

Mel Staunton, GWS Academy/East Coast, national nomination, ball-winning midfielder

The AFLW Draft will be broadcast live on the AFL and AFLW websites and official apps from 7pm AEDT on Monday, December 18.