The AFL today confirmed the hosting rights rules for the AFLW and AFL competitions

Teams line up ahead of the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER clarifying the finals ranking rules during the 2023 AFLW finals series, the AFL has codified the system for determining who will host AFLW Grand Finals.

Amid confusion after the two top teams both lost their qualifying finals in November, the League moved to clarify how hosting rights worked.

On Tuesday, the AFL Commission formally approved the changes and codified them into the laws of the game.

Clubs who win qualifying finals will become the first and second-ranked teams, with the top seed determined by which of the two sides finished higher on the ladder after the home and away season.

The two losing teams from the qualifying finals will become the third and fourth-ranked teams, with third position again determined by which team finished higher on the ladder.

The two teams that win the elimination finals will be ranked fifth and sixth, with fifth spot again determined by the higher-finishing team on the ladder.

The highest ranked team out of the two grand finalists will host the decider and wear their home strip, while the lower ranked side will be considered the visitor.