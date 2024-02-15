Melbourne has signed college basketballer Grace Beasley to complete its AFLW list for 2024

Grace Beasley in action for Montana State University. Picture: Grace Beasley/Instagram

MELBOURNE has rounded out its AFLW list for 2024 with the acquisition of college basketballer Grace Beasley.

The 24-year-old rookie – who stands at 170cm – will finish her NCAA season with Northern Arizona University before returning to Melbourne.

Beasley has played junior football with East Malvern Knights – the same junior club as Saint Liv Vesely, the pair being the same age – as well as a handful of senior games with VAFA side Caulfield Grammar.

She also played basketball seven years ago at Waverley Falcons alongside ex-Demon and Hawk Tegan Cunningham, where she first came to the attention of long-term Melbourne list manager Todd Patterson.

"It’s really pleasing to give Grace this opportunity after tracking her for such an extended period of time," he said.

"Grace will slot into our midfield group to start off with and we are really pleased with what level her fundamental footy skills come in as.

"It’s also a big plus for us to add some more real-life experience given Grace’s background.

"No doubt it’ll be challenging to transition from the court to the oval, but we’ve got great confidence in what our coaches and staff have been able to do previously with similar athletes, and Grace’s work ethic and determination give her a great platform to commence with us."

The Demons lost fellow ex-basketballer and midfielder Eliza West to Hawthorn over the trade period.

North Melbourne and Geelong are the only two sides yet to complete their list, able to each add one rookie or local player (who was overlooked in the draft) by March 1.