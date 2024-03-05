The AFLW's 2024 Supplementary Selection Period (SSP) and Rookie Signing Period has concluded, with four players added to an AFLW club's list

Grace Beasley in action for Montana State University. Picture: Grace Beasley/Instagram

The AFLW's 2024 Supplementary Selection Period (SSP) and Rookie Signing Period has concluded, with four players added to an AFLW club's list.