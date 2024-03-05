The AFLW's 2024 Supplementary Selection Period (SSP) and Rookie Signing Period has concluded, with four players added to an AFLW club's list.
The following players and their former club/s were signed.
Grace Beasley (Melbourne)
East Malvern Knights / Caulfield Grammar (Australian Rules Football) and Northern Arizona University (Basketball)
Bláithín Bogue (North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos)
Fermanagh / Tempo Maguires (Gaelic football)
Kate Kenny (Geelong Cats)
County Offaly (Gaelic football) and Ciaran / St Rynaghs (Camogie)
Eilish O'Dowd (GWS GIANTS)
Dublin (Gaelic football)
Clubs may add Injury Replacement Players to their list if a player is made inactive before the 2024 NAB AFLW Season, which starts during the final week of August.