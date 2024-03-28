The Western Bulldogs have been issued a $20,000 suspended fine for administrative errors identified in the 2022 AFLW Total Player Payments submission in relation to third party agreements

The club will not have to pay the fine unless a similar breach is identified in the AFL or AFLW programs up to the end of their respective 2024 seasons.

These errors were identified in the ordinary course of audit procedures conducted by the AFL and were not considered material in nature with respect to value or intent.