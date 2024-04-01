All the action from the state leagues around the country

Lauren Young hugs Brooke Boileau after the 2km time trial during the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine. Picture: Getty Images

WITH the WAFLW taking a bye over the Easter long weekend, and the QAFLW preparing to start in the coming week, it was time for the SANFLW and VFLW to shine.

A host of young Bombers were seriously impressive, while the Hawks loaded up on AFLW talent to take a big win for a second week in a row.

In shattering news in the SANFLW, Port Adelaide draftee Lauren Young suffered an ACL tear and will miss the entire 2024 AFLW season.

SANFLW

North Adelaide v Central District

Reigning premier Central District worked its way past North Adelaide by 10 points on Friday afternoon, helped in attack by former AFLW Crow Katelyn Rosenzweig and Jasmine Evans, who combined for five goals.

Port Adelaide key forward Julia Teakle offered a strong aerial target in attack for the Bulldogs, taking seven marks, while former AFLW Lion Caitlin Wendland gathered 12 touches and kicked a goal for the winning side.

Former Carlton midfielder Jess Edwards was commanding for North Adelaide with 23 disposals, seven marks and six tackles as she willed her side on. Port Adelaide forward Katelyn Pope had 17 disposals for the day, while her AFLW teammate Amelie Borg worked hard in defence for her six touches and three rebound 50s.

Sturt v Norwood

Norwood made light work of Sturt, posting a 38-point victory at Thebarton Oval on Friday.

Adelaide's Najwa Allen continued her fine form for Norwood, with 24 disposals, seven marks and seven rebound 50s in the win. Meanwhile Port Adelaide's Sachi Syme was also important for the Redlegs with 16 disposals, six tackles and six inside 50s.

Najwa Allen in action during the 2023 preliminary final match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

For Sturt, exciting draft prospect India Rasheed backed up a stunning performance last week with time spent in-and-under at the contest. Her 20 disposals included a game-high eight clearances, while also laying six tackles for the day.

Woodville-West Torrens v West Adelaide

The Woodville-West Torrens Eagles won in an upset over fourth-placed West Adelaide on Friday by 41 points.

New Adelaide draftee Lily Tarlinton starred with four goals from seven disposals in the Eagles' win, while former Crow Mckenzie Dowrick kicked two of her own.

Recent Port Adelaide signing Shineah Goody was also important for the Eagles, gathering 18 disposals, taking six marks, and kicking a goal.

Tarlinton's new Adelaide teammates Keeley Kustermann and Brooke Smith worked hard for the losing side, with 17 and seven disposals respectively.

In worse news, exciting Port Adelaide signing Lauren Young left the field for West Adelaide in the first term after injuring what has since been confirmed as her ACL in her left knee.

"It's really disappointing for Lauren and the team, knowing how much we all were looking forward to her first AFLW pre-season," Port's AFLW boss Shane Grimm said.

"Having experienced a similar injury a couple of years ago, Lauren knows about the hard work ahead of her, but she will approach her rehabilitation with a positive attitude and the support of everyone at the club."

Glenelg v South Adelaide

The Glenelg Tigers suffered their first loss of 2024 at the hands of second-placed South Adelaide Panthers by 22 points.

Recent Adelaide draftee Brooke Boileau starred for the winning side with a game-high 30 disposals, while also laying eight tackles, and former AFLW Crow and Docker Nikki Nield had 25 disposals, nine tackles and six inside 50s of her own.

Adelaide's Jess Waterhouse had a quieter day by their standards, failing to hit the scoreboard from 14 touches, but sending the ball forward three times.

Collingwood father-daughter prospect Violet Patterson won plenty of the footy for the Tigers, finishing the game with 25 disposals and seven clearances. Jess Bates was the only Tiger who touched the ball more, with 28 disposals and 11 tackles of her own.

Violet Patterson in action during an U18 Championships match on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

New Port Adelaide draftee Piper Window made her presence known with 23 disposals and 10 tackles, and her new Power teammate Ella Boag finished with 16 disposals and seven rebound 50s.

AFLW Academy member Poppy Scholz was important in defence with 12 touches and four marks for the day.

VFLW

North Melbourne v Carlton

North Melbourne made it two wins from two starts after defeating Carlton by 21 points on Friday morning.

In her second game for the Kangaroos, Nyakoat Dojiok dominated with three goals and 21 disposals to lead her side in both metrics. Tough midfield duo Madeleine Di Cosmo and Audrey Rhodes also did plenty of damage, laying 18 and 16 tackles respectively.

Nyakoat Dojiok is having a day out at Arden Street Oval 🤩



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/FIg3OIIxUP — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 28, 2024

For the Blues, four of their five top ball-winners were AFLW listed players. Madeleine Guerin led the way with 19 disposals as she continues an impressive return from an ACL injury, Keeley Skepper had 16 disposals, while Brooke Vickers and Keeley Sherar had 15 each.

Former North Melbourne AFLW forward Sophia McCarthy kicked Carlton's sole goal for the day.

Port Melbourne v Collingwood

Port Melbourne continued its strong premiership defence with a commanding 40-point win over Collingwood on Friday.

Grand Final best on ground medallist, and 2023 Richmond AFLW train-on player Lauren Caruso won 24 disposals across half back for the Borough, while former AFLW Lion Ava Seton starred with 22 disposals and 14 tackles.

Richmond forward Stella Reid slammed home three goals for the home side, while draftee Isabel Bacon was impressive down back.

Despite the loss, two of Collingwood's 2023 draftees Amber Schutte and Lucy Cronin showed their strengths, winning 13 and 11 disposals respectively, while Cronin also slipped forward to kick a goal.

Lucy Cronin LAUNCHES for the Pies 👏



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/rqurDY6NQ3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 29, 2024

Casey v Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs' improvement in 2024 has now been rewarded with premiership points, registering a 21-point win over Casey on Saturday morning.

Former Adelaide midfielder Jaimi Tabb was crucial in attack for the Bulldogs with three goals from 15 disposals, while former Giant Isadora McLeay kicked two of her own.

Jaimi Tabb in action during the VFLW round two match between Casey and the Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields on March 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Dominique Carbone, formerly on Hawthorn's AFLW list, worked hard through the middle winning 23 touches and laying nine tackles for the match.

For Casey former AFLW Tiger Meg MacDonald and Pie Sophie Casey were key ball winners with 18 and 16 respectively, while electric Demon Alyssa Bannan had a wayward day in front of the big sticks, kicking one goal from three scoring shots.

Alyssa Bannan beats the half time buzzer in style 🚨



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/0pVcyb1dFS — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 30, 2024

Essendon v Williamstown

Essendon is still searching for its first win of 2024 after playing out a thrilling draw with Williamstown on Saturday.

AFLW-listed Bomber Mia Busch was impressive with 25 disposals, able to be clean with the footy when others were caught fumbling. Lily-Rose Williamson used her physicality to gather 18 disposals, while ruck Stephanie Wales had 15 touches and 28 hitouts.

Draftee Chloe Adams continued a fine start to the year with 15 touches and a goal, while Amy Gaylor was unleashed as a Bomber for the first time since being signed to the AFLW list, moving beautifully on the wing and kicking a goal.

Former AFLW Blue Sharnie Whiting threatened to snatch the game for Williamstown with three goals before moving into defence late in the game.

Sharnie Whiting slots her third to put Williamstown within a kick!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/FoOeMUa9l3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 30, 2024

Geelong v Box Hill

Once again armed with a stack of AFLW talent, Box Hill made light work of Geelong, winning by 96 points on Saturday afternoon.

Emily Bates and Eliza West combined for 57 disposals, 12 clearances and three goals for the Hawks, while Kristy Stratton, Casey Sherriff, Aine McDonagh, and Bridie Hipwell all hit the scoreboard.

Emily Bates gives @boxhillvflw the perfect start 😤



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/66xFnHo3A9 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 30, 2024

Tamara Smith gathered 19 disposals, Jenna Richardson was a rock down back, and Lucy Wales worked in partnership with former Hawk Tamara Luke in the ruck.

For Geelong, Brooke Plummer worked hard at the contest winning 17 disposals and four clearances, and former AFLW Cat Denby Taylor had nine disposals and five tackles for the day.

Southern Saints v Darebin

The Southern Saints are one of four undefeated teams after two weeks, defeating Darebin by 25 points on Sunday morning.

Chloe Hunt was crucial for the Saints, kicking three goals from eight disposals, while AFLW-listed Saint Natalie Plane gathered 16 disposals and two clearances for the day.

It’s a perfect start to Easter for the Saints 🐰



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/TdWqdRHrEm — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 30, 2024

Former AFLW Western Bulldog Ange Gogos worked hard for the Falcons with 24 disposals, six tackles and 10 clearances across the match.

Darebin captain Caitlin Bunker was also immense with 19 disposals and 15 tackles.

WAFLW

The WAFLW had a bye over the Easter weekend.

QAFLW

The QAFLW competition will begin on Saturday, April 6, with Aspley and the University of Queensland kicking off the 2024 season.