Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against the U23 All-Stars on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE midfield quartet that could take out the first four picks in the AFLW Draft.

Ruck and Gold Coast academy player Havana Harris, potential Carlton father-daughter Sophie McKay, Vic Country's Ash Centra and Western Australia's Zippy Fish set the tone from the opening bounce in the Marsh AFLW Academy's thumping 104-point win over the Under-23 All-Stars.

Looming as a particularly deep and even draft this year, especially at the top end, the Academy – made up of the best draft-eligible players from around the country – piled on five quick goals in the first term to take care of the result, 16.16 (112) to 1.2 (8) at Ikon Park.

The U23 team was made up of VFLW and Coates Talent League players (as well as a smattering of Tasmanians and Northern Territorians) nominated by the AFLW clubs, wanting to take a closer look at potential draft talent.

Harris' mobility and tap-work caught the eye (19 hitouts and 18 disposals) – she kicked three goals when resting forward and was named the Academy's MVP. Opposite number Tunisha Kikoak held her own and found her share of the footy with 17 touches.

McKay, the daughter of Carlton hero Andrew and sister of current Blue Abbie, kicked three goals from 16 disposals in a mid-forward role, including a stunning snap from a tight angle in the fourth term.

Fish's elite pace caught more than one opponent, finishing with a game-high 23 disposals while playing both inside and on the wing, and Geelong Falcons midfielder Sara Howley (22, five clearances)was busy throughout.

South Australian India Rasheed (daughter of tennis coach Roger) worked her way into the game nicely to finish with 17 and seven marks, providing a key link to the forward line alongside Canberran Ash Patton, who has also represented Australia in baseball.

It was a particularly tough hitout for the U23 side, but former Academy player Bianca Lyne (12 touches) had a few nice moments in defence, while ex-Vic Metro captain Ava Campbell (team-high 18 and eight rebounds) also battled hard in a key back role and was named her side's MVP.

Two other former Academy players in Jamie Henry (11 and four clearances) and Marnie Robinson (11 and nine rebound 50s) were also stronger presences for the team in bright red.

Ellie Symonds (ankle) and Lily Baker (back) did not play for the Academy due to injury, while Poppy Scholz was a late withdrawal.

AFL  ACADEMY  GIRLS     5.5     7.8     9.12     16.16     (112)
U23 ALL-STARS                 0.0     1.0     1.1     1.2     (8)

GOALS
Academy: McKay 3, Harris 3, McKee 2, Howley, Grieves, Fish, Patton, McDonald, Besanko, Painter, O'Hehir
All-Stars: C. Mahony

BEST
Academy: Harris, McKay, Fish, Howley, Rasheed, Centra
All-Stars: Campbell, Kikoak, Lyne, Robinson

 

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zipporah

Fish

160

East Fremantle

 

2

Tatyana

Perry

171

NT Academy

Palmerston

3

Jasmine

Evans

166

Central District

Salisbury

4

Sierra

Grieves

163

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

5

Tara

Harrington

166

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

6

Sara

Howley

173

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

7

Sophie

McKay

168

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

8

Molly

O'Hehir

179

South Fremantle

South Coogee

9

Lucia

Painter

174

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

10

Ashley

Patton

170

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong

11

Claudia

Wright

179

Claremont

Claremont

12

Grace

Baba

176

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

13

Lilly

Baker

179

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

14

Zoe

Besanko

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

15

Ash

Centra

174

Gippsland Power

Sale City

16

Emma

Juneja

170

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

17

Millie

Lang

177

GWV Rebels

Redan

18

Emma

McDonald

179

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

19

Georgia

McKee

161

Central District

Golden Grove

20

Charlotte

Riggs

181

Central District

Angle Vale

21

Elli

Symonds

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

24

Mackenzie

Williams

171

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

26

Havana

Harris

181

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

27

India

Rasheed

174

Sturt

Glenunga

28

Poppy

Scholz

179

Glenelg

Mitcham

29

Sienna

Tallariti

168

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse Pioneers

 

U23 ALL-STARS

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zoe

Hargreaves

172

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

2

Olivia

Morris

164

Casey Demons VFLW 

Pennant Hills

4

Jasmine

Sowden

164

Gippsland Power

Sale City

5

Emma

Stark

165

Oakleigh Chargers

St Mary's (NTFL)

6

Sophie

Strong

166

Tasmania Devils 

North Hobart

7

Jo

Sunderland

165

Geelong Cats VFLW 

Barwon Heads

8

Grace

Belloni

174

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

9

Georgie

Brisbane

175

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

10

Lou-Lou

Field

167

Western Jets

Flemington Juniors

11

Tsharni

Graham

170

Palmerston Magpies

Palmerston Magpies

12

Melanie

Staunton

168 

Carlton VFLW 

Melbourne University

13

Ava

Campbell

173 

Collingwood VFLW 

Aquinas

14

Kera

Galaminda-
Gellar

157

Sandringham Dragons

St Kilda City

15

Sarah

Poustie

170

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

16

Jemma

Reynolds

163

Dandenong Stingrays

Langwarrin

17

Marnie

Robinson

172

Essendon VFLW 

Moonee Valley

18

Seisia

White

163

Geelong Falcons

St Mary's

19

Jemmika

Douglas

166

Bendigo Pioneers

Bambill

20

Tunisha

Kikoak

180

Tasmania Devils

Old Scotch Collegians

21

Bianca

Lyne

174

Port Melbourne VFLW

Tyabb

22

Claire

Mahony

181

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

23

Maggie

Mahony

161

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

24

Jaime

Henry

174

Western Bulldogs VFLW

Upper Swan

29

Kyla

Forbes

168

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

 

 

 