IT'S THE midfield quartet that could take out the first four picks in the AFLW Draft.
Ruck and Gold Coast academy player Havana Harris, potential Carlton father-daughter Sophie McKay, Vic Country's Ash Centra and Western Australia's Zippy Fish set the tone from the opening bounce in the Marsh AFLW Academy's thumping 104-point win over the Under-23 All-Stars.
Looming as a particularly deep and even draft this year, especially at the top end, the Academy – made up of the best draft-eligible players from around the country – piled on five quick goals in the first term to take care of the result, 16.16 (112) to 1.2 (8) at Ikon Park.
The U23 team was made up of VFLW and Coates Talent League players (as well as a smattering of Tasmanians and Northern Territorians) nominated by the AFLW clubs, wanting to take a closer look at potential draft talent.
Harris' mobility and tap-work caught the eye (19 hitouts and 18 disposals) – she kicked three goals when resting forward and was named the Academy's MVP. Opposite number Tunisha Kikoak held her own and found her share of the footy with 17 touches.
McKay, the daughter of Carlton hero Andrew and sister of current Blue Abbie, kicked three goals from 16 disposals in a mid-forward role, including a stunning snap from a tight angle in the fourth term.
Fish's elite pace caught more than one opponent, finishing with a game-high 23 disposals while playing both inside and on the wing, and Geelong Falcons midfielder Sara Howley (22, five clearances)was busy throughout.
South Australian India Rasheed (daughter of tennis coach Roger) worked her way into the game nicely to finish with 17 and seven marks, providing a key link to the forward line alongside Canberran Ash Patton, who has also represented Australia in baseball.
It was a particularly tough hitout for the U23 side, but former Academy player Bianca Lyne (12 touches) had a few nice moments in defence, while ex-Vic Metro captain Ava Campbell (team-high 18 and eight rebounds) also battled hard in a key back role and was named her side's MVP.
Two other former Academy players in Jamie Henry (11 and four clearances) and Marnie Robinson (11 and nine rebound 50s) were also stronger presences for the team in bright red.
Ellie Symonds (ankle) and Lily Baker (back) did not play for the Academy due to injury, while Poppy Scholz was a late withdrawal.
AFL ACADEMY GIRLS 5.5 7.8 9.12 16.16 (112)
U23 ALL-STARS 0.0 1.0 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS
Academy: McKay 3, Harris 3, McKee 2, Howley, Grieves, Fish, Patton, McDonald, Besanko, Painter, O'Hehir
All-Stars: C. Mahony
BEST
Academy: Harris, McKay, Fish, Howley, Rasheed, Centra
All-Stars: Campbell, Kikoak, Lyne, Robinson
MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zipporah
|
Fish
|
160
|
East Fremantle
|
|
2
|
Tatyana
|
Perry
|
171
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston
|
3
|
Jasmine
|
Evans
|
166
|
Central District
|
Salisbury
|
4
|
Sierra
|
Grieves
|
163
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
5
|
Tara
|
Harrington
|
166
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
6
|
Sara
|
Howley
|
173
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
7
|
Sophie
|
McKay
|
168
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Prahran
|
8
|
Molly
|
O'Hehir
|
179
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
9
|
Lucia
|
Painter
|
174
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
10
|
Ashley
|
Patton
|
170
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong
|
11
|
Claudia
|
Wright
|
179
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
|
12
|
Grace
|
Baba
|
176
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mooroolbark
|
13
|
Lilly
|
Baker
|
179
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
14
|
Zoe
|
Besanko
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
15
|
Ash
|
Centra
|
174
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
16
|
Emma
|
Juneja
|
170
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
17
|
Millie
|
Lang
|
177
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
18
|
Emma
|
McDonald
|
179
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
19
|
Georgia
|
McKee
|
161
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
20
|
Charlotte
|
Riggs
|
181
|
Central District
|
Angle Vale
|
21
|
Elli
|
Symonds
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
24
|
Mackenzie
|
Williams
|
171
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
26
|
Havana
|
Harris
|
181
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
27
|
India
|
Rasheed
|
174
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
28
|
Poppy
|
Scholz
|
179
|
Glenelg
|
Mitcham
|
29
|
Sienna
|
Tallariti
|
168
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Whitehorse Pioneers
U23 ALL-STARS
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zoe
|
Hargreaves
|
172
|
Northern Knights
|
Fitzroy
|
2
|
Olivia
|
Morris
|
164
|
Casey Demons VFLW
|
Pennant Hills
|
4
|
Jasmine
|
Sowden
|
164
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
5
|
Emma
|
Stark
|
165
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
St Mary's (NTFL)
|
6
|
Sophie
|
Strong
|
166
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
7
|
Jo
|
Sunderland
|
165
|
Geelong Cats VFLW
|
Barwon Heads
|
8
|
Grace
|
Belloni
|
174
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
9
|
Georgie
|
Brisbane
|
175
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
10
|
Lou-Lou
|
Field
|
167
|
Western Jets
|
Flemington Juniors
|
11
|
Tsharni
|
Graham
|
170
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
12
|
Melanie
|
Staunton
|
168
|
Carlton VFLW
|
Melbourne University
|
13
|
Ava
|
Campbell
|
173
|
Collingwood VFLW
|
Aquinas
|
14
|
Kera
|
Galaminda-
|
157
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
St Kilda City
|
15
|
Sarah
|
Poustie
|
170
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
16
|
Jemma
|
Reynolds
|
163
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Langwarrin
|
17
|
Marnie
|
Robinson
|
172
|
Essendon VFLW
|
Moonee Valley
|
18
|
Seisia
|
White
|
163
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Mary's
|
19
|
Jemmika
|
Douglas
|
166
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Bambill
|
20
|
Tunisha
|
Kikoak
|
180
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Old Scotch Collegians
|
21
|
Bianca
|
Lyne
|
174
|
Port Melbourne VFLW
|
Tyabb
|
22
|
Claire
|
Mahony
|
181
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
23
|
Maggie
|
Mahony
|
161
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
24
|
Jaime
|
Henry
|
174
|
Western Bulldogs VFLW
|
Upper Swan
|
29
|
Kyla
|
Forbes
|
168
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie