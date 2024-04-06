The daughter of a Carlton great and a Gold Coast academy ruck caught the eye as the Marsh AFLW Academy faced off against the Under-23 All-Stars

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls match against the U23 All-Stars on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE midfield quartet that could take out the first four picks in the AFLW Draft.

Ruck and Gold Coast academy player Havana Harris, potential Carlton father-daughter Sophie McKay, Vic Country's Ash Centra and Western Australia's Zippy Fish set the tone from the opening bounce in the Marsh AFLW Academy's thumping 104-point win over the Under-23 All-Stars.

Looming as a particularly deep and even draft this year, especially at the top end, the Academy – made up of the best draft-eligible players from around the country – piled on five quick goals in the first term to take care of the result, 16.16 (112) to 1.2 (8) at Ikon Park.

The U23 team was made up of VFLW and Coates Talent League players (as well as a smattering of Tasmanians and Northern Territorians) nominated by the AFLW clubs, wanting to take a closer look at potential draft talent.

Harris' mobility and tap-work caught the eye (19 hitouts and 18 disposals) – she kicked three goals when resting forward and was named the Academy's MVP. Opposite number Tunisha Kikoak held her own and found her share of the footy with 17 touches.

McKay, the daughter of Carlton hero Andrew and sister of current Blue Abbie, kicked three goals from 16 disposals in a mid-forward role, including a stunning snap from a tight angle in the fourth term.

Fish's elite pace caught more than one opponent, finishing with a game-high 23 disposals while playing both inside and on the wing, and Geelong Falcons midfielder Sara Howley (22, five clearances)was busy throughout.

South Australian India Rasheed (daughter of tennis coach Roger) worked her way into the game nicely to finish with 17 and seven marks, providing a key link to the forward line alongside Canberran Ash Patton, who has also represented Australia in baseball.

It was a particularly tough hitout for the U23 side, but former Academy player Bianca Lyne (12 touches) had a few nice moments in defence, while ex-Vic Metro captain Ava Campbell (team-high 18 and eight rebounds) also battled hard in a key back role and was named her side's MVP.

Two other former Academy players in Jamie Henry (11 and four clearances) and Marnie Robinson (11 and nine rebound 50s) were also stronger presences for the team in bright red.

Ellie Symonds (ankle) and Lily Baker (back) did not play for the Academy due to injury, while Poppy Scholz was a late withdrawal.

AFL ACADEMY GIRLS 5.5 7.8 9.12 16.16 (112)

U23 ALL-STARS 0.0 1.0 1.1 1.2 (8)

GOALS

Academy: McKay 3, Harris 3, McKee 2, Howley, Grieves, Fish, Patton, McDonald, Besanko, Painter, O'Hehir

All-Stars: C. Mahony

BEST

Academy: Harris, McKay, Fish, Howley, Rasheed, Centra

All-Stars: Campbell, Kikoak, Lyne, Robinson

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

# FIRST NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Zipporah Fish 160 East Fremantle 2 Tatyana Perry 171 NT Academy Palmerston 3 Jasmine Evans 166 Central District Salisbury 4 Sierra Grieves 163 Western Jets Yarraville Seddon Eagles 5 Tara Harrington 166 Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University 6 Sara Howley 173 Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 7 Sophie McKay 168 Sandringham Dragons Prahran 8 Molly O'Hehir 179 South Fremantle South Coogee 9 Lucia Painter 174 Bendigo Pioneers White Hills 10 Ashley Patton 170 GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong 11 Claudia Wright 179 Claremont Claremont 12 Grace Baba 176 Eastern Ranges Mooroolbark 13 Lilly Baker 179 Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 14 Zoe Besanko 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 15 Ash Centra 174 Gippsland Power Sale City 16 Emma Juneja 170 Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 17 Millie Lang 177 GWV Rebels Redan 18 Emma McDonald 179 Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton 19 Georgia McKee 161 Central District Golden Grove 20 Charlotte Riggs 181 Central District Angle Vale 21 Elli Symonds 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 24 Mackenzie Williams 171 Tasmania Devils North Hobart 26 Havana Harris 181 Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 27 India Rasheed 174 Sturt Glenunga 28 Poppy Scholz 179 Glenelg Mitcham 29 Sienna Tallariti 168 Oakleigh Chargers Whitehorse Pioneers

U23 ALL-STARS