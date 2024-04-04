Ten teams will compete in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls in April

A NEW generation of AFLW talent will be on display throughout April, as the 2024 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls kicks off on Sunday.

Ten teams will compete in the championships, split into two pools, with the teams finishing atop their pool to be named the title winners.

Pool A will see the Brisbane Lions Academy, Gold Coast Suns Academy, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia battle it out, while Pool B includes the GWS Giants Academy, Sydney Swans Academy, Northern Territory and Tasmania playing off.

The pools have been adjusted slightly since last year, with the two Queensland academies shifted from Pool B to Pool A.

A host of family connections litter the named squads. Some future father-daughter prospects include Jordan Davis (daughter of Sydney premiership player and AFLW assistant coach Nick) who is part of Sydney's Academy, Leni Lockyer (daughter of former Collingwood player Tarkyn) playing for Vic Metro, and Polly Turner (daughter of former Adelaide and Carlton player Peter) in South Australia's squad.

There are also several sisters of current AFLW players in the teams, including Emma Charlton, sister of Adelaide's Teah, and Charlee Brooksby, sister of Port Adelaide's Molly.

As announced in February, AFLW premiership player Jess Wuetschner will take the reins of Tasmania's side, while former Collingwood player Georgia Walker remains in charge of the GWS Academy side. Current Sydney assistant coach, and mother of men's player Errol, Bron Gulden will coach Sydney's Academy outfit.

The championships kick off at 10am ACST in Adelaide on Sunday, and run until Monday, April 15.

All games will be streamed live via the AFL Play YouTube channel.

