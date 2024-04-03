Zipporah Fish and Melanie Staunton will play in the AFLW Academy v All-Stars match. Pictures: AFL Photos

TEAMS have been locked in for Saturday's showcase match between the AFLW Academy and the Under-23 All Stars at Ikon Park.

The match will kick off at 11am and will be played as a double-header with the VFLW clash between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney. Entry to the game is free and will be livestreamed on AFL.com.au/aflw.

Made up of the top 18-year-old talent across the country, the AFLW Academy showcases players eligible for the 2024 draft, while the Under-23 All Stars side is comprised of select talent playing in Victoria, the Northern Territory and Tasmania, as nominated by AFLW clubs.

The Academy side includes talented midfielder Zipporah (Zippy) Fish from Western Australia, South Australian forward/midfielder India Rasheed, Queensland ruck/forward Havana Harris and Victorian midfielder Ash Centra, each arguably in the race to be taken with pick No.1 in the coming draft.

Havana Harris during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay will also line up for the Academy, so too Poppy Scholz, sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda.

Ashley Patton is one of only two NSW/ACT inclusions in Saturday's team. She is a dual-sport athlete who featured for Australia in last year's Baseball World Cup.

The All-Stars team includes two former Sydney Academy members in Olivia Morris and Marnie Robinson, while Melanie Staunton is a graduate of the Giants' program. Staunton also won the Academy's best-on-ground medal in last year's fixture.

Olivia Morris playing for the AFLW Academy against the Under-23 All-Stars at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Australian Jamie Henry, who made the move to Victoria to play for the Western Bulldogs in the VFLW after being overlooked in the 2023 draft, will feature for the All-Stars.

Umpire Emma Stark, also a talented footballer, is one of 15 top-age prospects in the Coates Talent League, who are draft eligible this year.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer will lead the Academy side, while current Sydney AFLW assistant coach and former Giant Tanya Hetherington will take the reins for the All-Stars. Hetherington will be supported by Brisbane premiership duo Belle Dawes and Dakota Davidson, as well as Carlton's Jess Dal Pos.

"It's a great honour for any athlete to represent their country and we are thrilled to provide players in the Marsh AFL National Academy the opportunity to wear the Australia jumper," Lockyer said.

Tarkyn Lockyer during a National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Saturday's game provides a platform for players to showcase their football talent in front of AFLW club recruiters and put into practice some of their learnings from the Academy program.

"The match is also a fantastic opportunity for players representing the U23 All-Stars, who have been selected by AFLW club recruiters to play in the match."

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zipporah

Fish

160

East Fremantle

 

2

Tatyana

Perry

171

NT Academy

Palmerston

3

Jasmine

Evans

166

Central District

Salisbury

4

Sierra

Grieves

163

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

5

Tara

Harrington

166

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

6

Sara

Howley

173

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

7

Sophie

McKay

168

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

8

Molly

O'Hehir

179

South Fremantle

South Coogee

9

Lucia

Painter

174

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

10

Ashley

Patton

170

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong

11

Claudia

Wright

179

Claremont

Claremont

12

Grace

Baba

176

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

13

Lilly

Baker

179

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

14

Zoe

Besanko

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

15

Ash

Centra

174

Gippsland Power

Sale City

16

Emma

Juneja

170

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

17

Millie

Lang

177

GWV Rebels

Redan

18

Emma

McDonald

179

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

19

Georgia

McKee

161

Central District

Golden Grove

20

Charlotte

Riggs

181

Central District

Angle Vale

21

Elli

Symonds

178

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

24

Mackenzie

Williams

171

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

26

Havana

Harris

181

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

27

India

Rasheed

174

Sturt

Glenunga

28

Poppy

Scholz

179

Glenelg

Mitcham

29

Sienna

Tallariti

168

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse Pioneers

 

U23 ALL-STARS

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zoe

Hargreaves

172

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

2

Olivia

Morris

164

Casey Demons VFLW 

Pennant Hills

4

Jasmine

Sowden

164

Gippsland Power

Sale City

5

Emma

Stark

165

Oakleigh Chargers

St Mary's (NTFL)

6

Sophie

Strong

166

Tasmania Devils 

North Hobart

7

Jo

Sunderland

165

Geelong Cats VFLW 

Barwon Heads

8

Grace

Belloni

174

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

9

Georgie

Brisbane

175

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

10

Lou-Lou

Field

167

Western Jets

Flemington Juniors

11

Tsharni

Graham

170

Palmerston Magpies

Palmerston Magpies

12

Melanie

Staunton

168 

Carlton VFLW 

Melbourne University

13

Ava

Campbell

173 

Collingwood VFLW 

Aquinas

14

Kera

Galaminda-
Gellar

157

Sandringham Dragons

St Kilda City

15

Sarah

Poustie

170

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

16

Jemma

Reynolds

163

Dandenong Stingrays

Langwarrin

17

Marnie

Robinson

172

Essendon VFLW 

Moonee Valley

18

Seisia

White

163

Geelong Falcons

St Mary's

19

Jemmika

Douglas

166

Bendigo Pioneers

Bambill

20

Tunisha

Kikoak

180

Tasmania Devils

Old Scotch Collegians

21

Bianca

Lyne

174

Port Melbourne VFLW

Tyabb

22

Claire

Mahony

181

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

23

Maggie

Mahony

161

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

24

Jaime

Henry

174

Western Bulldogs VFLW

Upper Swan

29

Kyla

Forbes

168

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

 

 

 