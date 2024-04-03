TEAMS have been locked in for Saturday's showcase match between the AFLW Academy and the Under-23 All Stars at Ikon Park.
The match will kick off at 11am and will be played as a double-header with the VFLW clash between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney. Entry to the game is free and will be livestreamed on AFL.com.au/aflw.
Made up of the top 18-year-old talent across the country, the AFLW Academy showcases players eligible for the 2024 draft, while the Under-23 All Stars side is comprised of select talent playing in Victoria, the Northern Territory and Tasmania, as nominated by AFLW clubs.
The Academy side includes talented midfielder Zipporah (Zippy) Fish from Western Australia, South Australian forward/midfielder India Rasheed, Queensland ruck/forward Havana Harris and Victorian midfielder Ash Centra, each arguably in the race to be taken with pick No.1 in the coming draft.
Carlton father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay will also line up for the Academy, so too Poppy Scholz, sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda.
Ashley Patton is one of only two NSW/ACT inclusions in Saturday's team. She is a dual-sport athlete who featured for Australia in last year's Baseball World Cup.
The All-Stars team includes two former Sydney Academy members in Olivia Morris and Marnie Robinson, while Melanie Staunton is a graduate of the Giants' program. Staunton also won the Academy's best-on-ground medal in last year's fixture.
West Australian Jamie Henry, who made the move to Victoria to play for the Western Bulldogs in the VFLW after being overlooked in the 2023 draft, will feature for the All-Stars.
Umpire Emma Stark, also a talented footballer, is one of 15 top-age prospects in the Coates Talent League, who are draft eligible this year.
Marsh AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer will lead the Academy side, while current Sydney AFLW assistant coach and former Giant Tanya Hetherington will take the reins for the All-Stars. Hetherington will be supported by Brisbane premiership duo Belle Dawes and Dakota Davidson, as well as Carlton's Jess Dal Pos.
"It's a great honour for any athlete to represent their country and we are thrilled to provide players in the Marsh AFL National Academy the opportunity to wear the Australia jumper," Lockyer said.
"Saturday's game provides a platform for players to showcase their football talent in front of AFLW club recruiters and put into practice some of their learnings from the Academy program.
"The match is also a fantastic opportunity for players representing the U23 All-Stars, who have been selected by AFLW club recruiters to play in the match."
MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zipporah
|
Fish
|
160
|
East Fremantle
|
|
2
|
Tatyana
|
Perry
|
171
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston
|
3
|
Jasmine
|
Evans
|
166
|
Central District
|
Salisbury
|
4
|
Sierra
|
Grieves
|
163
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
5
|
Tara
|
Harrington
|
166
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
6
|
Sara
|
Howley
|
173
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
7
|
Sophie
|
McKay
|
168
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Prahran
|
8
|
Molly
|
O'Hehir
|
179
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
9
|
Lucia
|
Painter
|
174
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
10
|
Ashley
|
Patton
|
170
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong
|
11
|
Claudia
|
Wright
|
179
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
|
12
|
Grace
|
Baba
|
176
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mooroolbark
|
13
|
Lilly
|
Baker
|
179
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
14
|
Zoe
|
Besanko
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
15
|
Ash
|
Centra
|
174
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
16
|
Emma
|
Juneja
|
170
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
17
|
Millie
|
Lang
|
177
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
18
|
Emma
|
McDonald
|
179
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
19
|
Georgia
|
McKee
|
161
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
20
|
Charlotte
|
Riggs
|
181
|
Central District
|
Angle Vale
|
21
|
Elli
|
Symonds
|
178
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
24
|
Mackenzie
|
Williams
|
171
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
26
|
Havana
|
Harris
|
181
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
27
|
India
|
Rasheed
|
174
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
28
|
Poppy
|
Scholz
|
179
|
Glenelg
|
Mitcham
|
29
|
Sienna
|
Tallariti
|
168
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Whitehorse Pioneers
U23 ALL-STARS
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zoe
|
Hargreaves
|
172
|
Northern Knights
|
Fitzroy
|
2
|
Olivia
|
Morris
|
164
|
Casey Demons VFLW
|
Pennant Hills
|
4
|
Jasmine
|
Sowden
|
164
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
5
|
Emma
|
Stark
|
165
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
St Mary's (NTFL)
|
6
|
Sophie
|
Strong
|
166
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
7
|
Jo
|
Sunderland
|
165
|
Geelong Cats VFLW
|
Barwon Heads
|
8
|
Grace
|
Belloni
|
174
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
9
|
Georgie
|
Brisbane
|
175
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
10
|
Lou-Lou
|
Field
|
167
|
Western Jets
|
Flemington Juniors
|
11
|
Tsharni
|
Graham
|
170
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
12
|
Melanie
|
Staunton
|
168
|
Carlton VFLW
|
Melbourne University
|
13
|
Ava
|
Campbell
|
173
|
Collingwood VFLW
|
Aquinas
|
14
|
Kera
|
Galaminda-
|
157
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
St Kilda City
|
15
|
Sarah
|
Poustie
|
170
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
16
|
Jemma
|
Reynolds
|
163
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Langwarrin
|
17
|
Marnie
|
Robinson
|
172
|
Essendon VFLW
|
Moonee Valley
|
18
|
Seisia
|
White
|
163
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Mary's
|
19
|
Jemmika
|
Douglas
|
166
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Bambill
|
20
|
Tunisha
|
Kikoak
|
180
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Old Scotch Collegians
|
21
|
Bianca
|
Lyne
|
174
|
Port Melbourne VFLW
|
Tyabb
|
22
|
Claire
|
Mahony
|
181
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
23
|
Maggie
|
Mahony
|
161
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
24
|
Jaime
|
Henry
|
174
|
Western Bulldogs VFLW
|
Upper Swan
|
29
|
Kyla
|
Forbes
|
168
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie