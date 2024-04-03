Zipporah Fish and Melanie Staunton will play in the AFLW Academy v All-Stars match. Pictures: AFL Photos

TEAMS have been locked in for Saturday's showcase match between the AFLW Academy and the Under-23 All Stars at Ikon Park.

The match will kick off at 11am and will be played as a double-header with the VFLW clash between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney. Entry to the game is free and will be livestreamed on AFL.com.au/aflw.

Made up of the top 18-year-old talent across the country, the AFLW Academy showcases players eligible for the 2024 draft, while the Under-23 All Stars side is comprised of select talent playing in Victoria, the Northern Territory and Tasmania, as nominated by AFLW clubs.

The Academy side includes talented midfielder Zipporah (Zippy) Fish from Western Australia, South Australian forward/midfielder India Rasheed, Queensland ruck/forward Havana Harris and Victorian midfielder Ash Centra, each arguably in the race to be taken with pick No.1 in the coming draft.

Havana Harris during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay will also line up for the Academy, so too Poppy Scholz, sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda.

Ashley Patton is one of only two NSW/ACT inclusions in Saturday's team. She is a dual-sport athlete who featured for Australia in last year's Baseball World Cup.

The All-Stars team includes two former Sydney Academy members in Olivia Morris and Marnie Robinson, while Melanie Staunton is a graduate of the Giants' program. Staunton also won the Academy's best-on-ground medal in last year's fixture.

Olivia Morris playing for the AFLW Academy against the Under-23 All-Stars at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Australian Jamie Henry, who made the move to Victoria to play for the Western Bulldogs in the VFLW after being overlooked in the 2023 draft, will feature for the All-Stars.

Umpire Emma Stark, also a talented footballer, is one of 15 top-age prospects in the Coates Talent League, who are draft eligible this year.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer will lead the Academy side, while current Sydney AFLW assistant coach and former Giant Tanya Hetherington will take the reins for the All-Stars. Hetherington will be supported by Brisbane premiership duo Belle Dawes and Dakota Davidson, as well as Carlton's Jess Dal Pos.

"It's a great honour for any athlete to represent their country and we are thrilled to provide players in the Marsh AFL National Academy the opportunity to wear the Australia jumper," Lockyer said.

Tarkyn Lockyer during a National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Saturday's game provides a platform for players to showcase their football talent in front of AFLW club recruiters and put into practice some of their learnings from the Academy program.

"The match is also a fantastic opportunity for players representing the U23 All-Stars, who have been selected by AFLW club recruiters to play in the match."

MARSH AFL NATIONAL ACADEMY GIRLS (AUSTRALIA U18)

# FIRST NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Zipporah Fish 160 East Fremantle 2 Tatyana Perry 171 NT Academy Palmerston 3 Jasmine Evans 166 Central District Salisbury 4 Sierra Grieves 163 Western Jets Yarraville Seddon Eagles 5 Tara Harrington 166 Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University 6 Sara Howley 173 Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 7 Sophie McKay 168 Sandringham Dragons Prahran 8 Molly O'Hehir 179 South Fremantle South Coogee 9 Lucia Painter 174 Bendigo Pioneers White Hills 10 Ashley Patton 170 GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong 11 Claudia Wright 179 Claremont Claremont 12 Grace Baba 176 Eastern Ranges Mooroolbark 13 Lilly Baker 179 Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore 14 Zoe Besanko 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 15 Ash Centra 174 Gippsland Power Sale City 16 Emma Juneja 170 Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 17 Millie Lang 177 GWV Rebels Redan 18 Emma McDonald 179 Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton 19 Georgia McKee 161 Central District Golden Grove 20 Charlotte Riggs 181 Central District Angle Vale 21 Elli Symonds 178 Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins 24 Mackenzie Williams 171 Tasmania Devils North Hobart 26 Havana Harris 181 Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 27 India Rasheed 174 Sturt Glenunga 28 Poppy Scholz 179 Glenelg Mitcham 29 Sienna Tallariti 168 Oakleigh Chargers Whitehorse Pioneers

U23 ALL-STARS