Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Cynthia Hamilton gets a kick away during VFLW round two, 2024. Picture: Sydney Swans

QUEENSLAND state footy returned over the weekend, while a host of draftees plied their trade across the country.

Greater Western Sydney and Sydney both scored wins in their first VFLW appearances, while a trio of Brisbane draftees – Sophie Peters, Jacinta Baldwick, and Evie Long – proved why the Lions picked them up in December.

VFLW

North Melbourne v Casey

Casey handed North Melbourne its first loss of 2024 with a late goal putting the Demons up by three points.

Former Collingwood AFLW player Jo Lin was calm and collected going for goal with just 90 seconds remaining in the game to hand her new side its first win of the year, her second goal from 14 disposals.

Sarah Lampard won 20 disposals in her first game of the season, while draft bolter Ryleigh Wotherspoon had 19 disposals and seven tackles in her first outing in the red and blue.

Former Tiger Meg Macdonald was a powerhouse at the contest for the Demons, registering 23 disposals, eight tackles and seven clearances for the day.

Fellow AFLW Demons Lily Johnson (15 disposals, four marks) and Delany Madigan (nine disposals) also played handy roles in the win.

But it was Roo Audrey Rhodes who stole the show with 25 disposals, 25 tackles, seven clearances and a goal as she willed her side on.

Former Essendon pair Alana Barba (22 disposals, 10 tackles) and Renee Tierney (15 disposals and a goal) also continued their strong starts to their life at the Roos.

Joanna Lin wins it for @CaseyDemonsFC 🤩



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/tUJHHvRwo7 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 6, 2024

Southern Saints v Geelong

Geelong posted its first win of the season, thanks to eight individual goalkickers, defeating the Southern Saints by 18 points on Saturday.

Abbey McDonald (25 disposals, six tackles and a goal) put in a strong performance, as did Brooke Plummer (13 disposals, three clearances and a goal), as both fight for consideration in the Cats' AFLW best 21 this year.

Leader Poppy Schaap toiled hard to gather 18 disposals and three clearances, and recent Geelong draftee Chantal Mason (11 disposals and a goal) continues to find her feet.

Ella Friend was impressive for the Saints, kicking a goal and gathering 21 disposals, while fellow AFLW-listed Saints Darcy Guttridge (10 disposals, three marks), Caitlin Matthews (nine disposals, three tackles), and Nat Plane (five disposals, two tackles) were also part of the side.

Chantal Mason puts Geelong in front! What a turn around this has been 🔥



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/PBi3bjzlrr — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 6, 2024

Darebin v Essendon

Essendon broke through for its first win of the season, and first under new head coach Cherie O'Neill, defeating Darebin by 30 points on Saturday.

AFLW-listed ruck Stephanie Wales led the way with her 25 disposals, 19 hitouts and three clearances, while Ashleigh Van Loon (20 disposals, seven tackles), Mia Busch (19 disposals, three clearances), Chloe Adams (17 disposals, four clearances), and Lily-Rose Williamson (15 disposals, seven tackles) all had an impact.

Amy Gaylor played her second game for the Bombers since being signed as a pre-selection before the AFLW draft last year, showing off her skill with her 10 touches.

For the Falcons, Western Bulldogs premiership player Ange Gogos won 18 disposals and laid eight tackles for the day, while co-captain Caitlin Bunker led the way with 18 touches and 12 tackles of her own.

Box Hill v Collingwood

Box Hill remains undefeated and atop the VFLW ladder after a handy 34-point win over Collingwood on Saturday.

Charlotte Baskaran (24 disposals, two goals, nine tackles) was immense for the Hawks, while fellow AFLW-listed players Tamara Smith (24 disposals), Jenna Richardson (21 disposals, nine marks), and Mackenzie Eardley (16 disposals, six marks) were all important.

Recent AFLW recruits Mikayla Williamson (13 disposals, seven tackles), Hayley McLaughlin (nine disposals and a goal), and Laura Stone (eight disposals) all continued to settle into the brown and gold guernsey.

Collingwood draftee Lucy Cronin was one of the side's best, with 19 disposals and six tackles, while former AFLW Swan Jaide Anthony made a strong Pies debut with 14 disposals and seven tackles.

Learn More 04:40

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

Sydney started its VFLW stint with a bang, fielding 18 AFLW-listed players to defeat the Western Bulldogs by 62 points on Saturday afternoon.

Montana Ham, who captained the Swans on the day, was the clear best on ground with five goals from 20 disposals, while also laying six tackles.

Laura Gardiner dominated at the contest to collect 47 disposals and lay 14 tackles, while new recruit Holly Cooper showed off her speed in attack to kick three goals. Cynthia Hamilton and Montana Beruldsen both hit the scoreboard, as did non-AFLW listed player Senna Gulden, sister of AFL Sydney player Errol.

For the Bulldogs, Keeley Hardingham led the side both for hitouts with 25, and disposals with 21. Former Hawks AFLW player Dominique Carbone recorded 19 disposals, five tackles, and five clearances, while delisted Saint Renee Saulitis kicked a goal.

Holly Cooper runs onto the pill to kick the second for @SydneySwansAFLW 🔴⚪



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/QUnHIY5krH — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 6, 2024

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

Like the Swans, Greater Western Sydney recorded a win in its first VFLW game of the season, albeit in a tighter game, beating Carlton by eight points.

Winger Madison Brazendale was important for the Giants, kicking a goal from her 20 disposals as she ran hard all day, and premiership Lion-turned-Giant Mikayla Pauga (nine tackles, 16 disposals) also kicked a goal in her first game wearing the orange.

Draftee Kaitlyn Srhoj was lively for GWS, gathering 15 disposals and winning five clearances, while Cambridge McCormick looked at home down back as a key defender.

Irish recruit Eilish O'Dowd (20 hitouts, six tackles) played big ruck minutes, showing off her athleticism and ability to generate scores when inside 50, allowing Fleur Davies (nine disposals, five tackles and a goal) more time as a physical key forward.

For Carlton Mia Austin marked the ball well inside 50, finishing the game as her side's only multiple goalkicker, while draftee Lila Keck (one goal, 14 disposals) showed her wheels in attack.

Lily Goss was back to her high-pressure best with 10 tackles, and both Keeley Skepper and Maddy Guerin had 19 disposals each.

Fleur Davies slots it to put @GWSGIANTS in front! 🍊



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/elwfolIjK1 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 6, 2024

Williamstown v Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne remains undefeated in its premiership defence, beating Williamstown by 23 points on Saturday afternoon.

Richmond's Eilish Sheerin played her first game of the VFLW season, dominating around the ball to win 24 disposals and 11 clearances, while Ava Seton continued an impressive start to the season with 20 disposals and a goal.

Tiger Stella Reid (15 disposals, five tackles) hit the scoreboard again, and Isabel Bacon (nine disposals, five tackles) continued her impressive work coming out of the back half.

Former Carlton AFLW player Sharnie Whiting was the sole Seagull to goal, while former Gold Coast Sun Gabby Biedenweg-Webster returned to the Williamstown fold after a knee injury in the early parts of the year.

Sharnie Whiting TAKE A BOW! 🤯 @WilliamstownFC



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/OozryJ08UO — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 6, 2024

WAFLW

West Perth v Claremont

Claremont still reigns supreme, undefeated six rounds into the WAFLW season, beating its closest challenger West Perth by 40 points on Friday.

Adele Arnup and Eva O'Donnell proved dangerous in attack for Claremont, kicking five goals between them, while Kobi Nichols was the side's leading disposal winner with 23.

Former West Coast players Emily Bennett and Imahra Cameron combined for 37 disposals for West Perth, while former Docker Bianca Webb had 11 disposals for the day.

Ex-netballer Stacey Francis-Bayman was strong in the ruck for the Falcons, winning 24 hitouts.

South Fremantle v East Perth

South Fremantle has kept East Perth winless, defeating the Royals by 35 points on Saturday afternoon.

Current AFLW Docker Tahleah Mulder was important for the Bulldogs with 19 disposals, two goals, and five tackles, while draft prospect Noa McNaughton had 11 disposals for the day.

Liusaidh Gilchrist was South Fremantle's main conduit into attack with nine inside 50s from her 20 disposals.

For East Perth Chloe Sauzier was impressive with 21 disposals, three inside 50s and seven tackles.

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder

The East Fremantle Sharks made short work of the winless Peel Thunder by 60 points on Sunday afternoon.

Docker Philipa Seth had 21 disposals for the Sharks, while former Eagle Ashleigh Gomes was important around the footy with 27 disposals.

Eligible for the draft this year, Tiani Teakle, sister of Port Adelaide's Julia, presented well in attack, kicking one goal from 12 touches.

Still a year away from being eligible for the draft, Evie Cowcher has been working hard for Peel and Sunday was no different. With 18 disposals she led her side, while also laying three tackles for the losing side.

Swan Districts v Subiaco

Swan Districts have gone a game clear inside the top four with an 18-point win over Subiaco on Sunday.

The Swans' biggest ball winners were also their most dangerous in attack, with Lily Paterson and Courtney Zappara combining for 45 disposals and four goals.

A pair of former AFLW Eagles, Emma Humphries (12 disposals, one goal) and Demi Liddle (12 disposals, three tackles), were also handy for Swan Districts.

Fremantle winger Joanne Cregg (12 disposals, six inside 50s), and former Eagles Krstel Petrevski (24 disposals) and Beatrice Devlyn (13 disposals) all worked hard for Subiaco.

Recent West Coast signing, and former netballer, Verity Simmons (six disposals) continues to get her footy touch for Subiaco ahead of the AFLW season.

QAFLW

Coorparoo v Maroochydore

In its 31-point victory over Maroochydore on Saturday, Coorparoo enjoyed nine different goalkickers across the course of the day.

One of those goalkickers was Brisbane draftee Jacinta Baldwick, who used her 17 disposals at 82 per cent efficiency, and laid six tackles, while Lucy Schneider (34 disposals, six clearances, one goal) was Coorparoo's best.

For Maroochydore, it was another Brisbane draftee who willed her side along. Sophie Peters led the Roos with her 21 disposals (16 of which were kicks), while also laying seven tackles.

Aspley v University of Queensland

Aspley has kicked its season off in style, claiming a 32-point win over the University of Queensland.

Lucia Liessi starred with 28 disposals and three goals for the winners, as Isabella McDonough also kicked three for the Hornets. Former Williamstown ruck/forward Jasmine Kawa was important, winning 20 disposals. Meanwhile former AFLW Sun and Dog Tiarna Ernst neatly used her 13 touches.

Recent Brisbane draftee Evie Long also played on the wing for the Hornets, sending the ball inside 50 twice from her six disposals.

For the University of Queensland, Coco Garton was dangerous in attack, kicking two goals from 13 touches.

Southport v Wilston Grange

The Southport Sharks have cruised to a commanding win over Wilston Grange on Saturday afternoon, thanks to an impressive six-goal haul from Dekota Baron.

Still a year away from draft eligibility, Baron presented well in attack for the Sharks gathering 22 disposals and taking seven marks inside 50, while Maighan Fogas, formerly on Geelong's AFLW list, kicked two goals from 20 disposals.

Georja Davies, younger sister of Sydney's Giselle, GWS' Fleur, and Gold Coast's Darcie, was handy in the ruck for Southport with 15 hitouts and five inside 50s for the day, while 2025 father-daughter prospect Sunny Lappin (daughter of Carlton's Matthew) had seven touches for the day.

Zimra Hussain was the Gorillas' best with 20 disposals and nine contested possessions across the day.

Yeronga v Bond University

Reigning premier Bond University started its flag defence in style, beating Yeronga by 91-points, holding the latter to a solitary behind.

Former Collingwood midfielder Imogen Evans was important for the Bullsharks with 19 disposals (nine contested) and two goals, meanwhile former Sun and Saint Tahlia Meyer had four inside 50s from her 14 disposals.

For the Devils, Chelsea Winn toiled hard despite the loss, with 22 disposals (15 contested) and eight clearances, and Georgia Carmody had 24 disposals of her own.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye.