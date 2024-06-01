The AFL has launched a program to fund new uniforms for junior and youth girls in community football

COMMUNITY leagues, clubs and umpire associations across Australia can apply for funding to go towards uniforms through a new program launched by the AFL, the Junior & Youth Girls Uniform Grant Program, proudly supported by Fanatics, a global digital sports platform.

The program, launched on June 1, 2024, has been established to support and promote inclusion by allocating funding towards new uniforms for junior and youth girls in community football under the age of 18.

$250,000 is available with clubs able to apply for up to $3,000 per club/umpire association, while leagues can apply for up to $10,000. Examples of what the funding can enable includes:

Replacing white shorts with a suitable alternative for junior and youth girls teams

Purchasing of appropriate playing or umpiring uniforms that are made specifically for girls (i.e. female cuts)

The link to more information and to apply is here

Fanatics Director of Business Development ANZ, Tyler Emsden, said: “At Fanatics, we see first-hand the power of participating in sport, whether as a player, official, volunteer or fan. We also know that young girls face unique barriers in being able to continue their participation journey.

“Through our support of this program we are proud to play a part in helping break down one of those barriers, ensuring that girls across Australia can continue to not only participate, but thrive, in the game they love.”

Australian rules football for girls continues to grow. In 2024, there are more than 3,300 football teams for women and girls around the country. By comparison, there were around 600 teams in 2015, less than a decade ago, which shows how far the game has come for women and girls since the inception of NAB AFLW in 2017.

This year, participation for girls playing junior community football (8-12 years) is up six per cent on 2023, while youth (13-17 years) girls participation is up four per cent year-on-year.

Fanatics’ support of the program is part of a 10-year partnership with the AFL, which was announced in 2023.