Violet Patterson in action during an U18 Championships match on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE League finals are just around the corner, so every result becomes all the more crucial.

Draft hopefuls Lily Paterson, India Rasheed, Violet Patterson, and Zippy Fish shone, while a handful of 2025 draft prospects also stamped their authority.

VFLW

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs made a statement with a 71-point win over Geelong on Saturday morning.

Former AFLW Crow Jaimi Tabb was impressive for the Bulldogs, with three goals and 11 tackles for the game. Meanwhile Brooke Plummer, the only current AFLW player on the field, gathered 12 disposals for the Cats.

Carlton v Casey

Casey stood strong in the face of an attacking Carlton side to run out 10-point winners on Saturday.

Former Richmond midfielder Meg Macdonald was tireless for Casey, with 32 disposals, 11 tackles, seven clearances, and a goal in the win. For the Blues, returning captain Octavia Di Donato was the leading ball winner with 19 playing a strong role in defence.

Essendon v Box Hill

In a significant result in the context of next month's finals series, Essendon defeated Box Hill by 10 points on Saturday afternoon.

Ruby Mahony (21 disposals) and Olivia Manfre (two goals) were vital in the Bombers' win, while Caitlin Thorne was the Hawks' best with 19 disposals, 12 tackles, 10 clearances, and a goal.

North Melbourne v Darebin

A four-goal run either side of half-time helped North Melbourne end Darebin's winning run, with the Roos defeating the Falcons by six points at Avalon Airport Oval on Saturday.

Former AFLW Bomber Renee Tierney (33 disposals, nine tackles seven clearances) was simply dominant for North Melbourne, while both Emily Paterno and Nyakoat Dojiok kicked two goals in the win.

Ange Gogos was once again the Falcons' leading ball winner with 22, as Monique De Matteo (two goals, 10 disposals) continued her goalkicking ways.

Collingwood v Southern Saints

The Southern Saints threw a barb in Collingwood's finals hopes, beating the Pies by three points in a tight tussle on Sunday.

In cold and windy Melbourne conditions, former AFLW-listed Saint Deanna Jolliffe was an absolute rock in defence, registering 16 disposals and nine marks for the game.

Jordi Ivey (two goals, 13 disposals) threatened to snatch the win for Collingwood, but couldn't quite pull her team over the line.

Port Melbourne v Williamstown

Williamstown is now sitting comfortably atop the ladder, thanks to a hard-fought two-point win over Port Melbourne on Sunday.

In the face of the Borough's 150th year celebrations, Sharni Whiting spoiled the party, kicking two important goals for the Seagulls to get them going after Port Melbourne kicked the first four of the game.

Emily Eaves also continued her strong season in the blue and yellow, with 14 disposals, 10 tackles, and a goal.

Eloise Ashley-Cooper (18 disposals, eight tackles, one goal), and Kaitlyn O'Keefe (12 disposals, two goals) were the drivers for Port Melbourne.

SANFLW

Sturt v West Adelaide

With an important, albeit inaccurate, two-point win, Sturt has evened the ledger with West Adelaide. The sides now sit just outside the top four, separated by only percentage.

Potential draftee India Rasheed was strong for Sturt once again, with 22 disposals and seven clearances, but failed to convert either of her two shots on goal. 17-year-old Monique Bessen was another handy youngster for the winners with a goal from her 16 disposals, as well as six tackles.

Zoe Venning was immense for West Adelaide, gathering 28 disposals, 12 tackles, and eight clearances in the loss.

Glenelg v Central District

Glenelg suffered its third loss of the season, going down by 46 points to reigning premier Central District on Saturday.

Katelyn Rosenzweig starred in attack for the Bulldogs, kicking four goals from 21 disposals in the win. Meanwhile potential father-daughter prospect to Collingwood Violet Patterson returned from a finger concern to record 22 disposals and 12 tackles for Glenelg.

North Adelaide v South Adelaide

South Adelaide solidified its place atop the SANFLW ladder with a 51-point win over North Adelaide on Sunday.

Former AFLW-listed Crow and Docker Nikki Nield (25 disposals, 11 tackles) was the key playmaker for South Adelaide, and Emily Brockhurst kicked four of the side's 10 goals.

Aprille Crooks and Lauren Hoffmann were North Adelaide's goalkickers.

Norwood v Woodville-West Torrens

Norwood remains in the top four despite a five-point loss to Woodville-West Torrens on Sunday afternoon.

Klaudia O'Neill and Rosette Zerella kicked two goals apiece in the Eagles' win, while Stephanie Simmonds (seven tackles, six clearances, one goal) was everywhere for Norwood.

WAFLW

West Perth v East Perth

West Perth handed East-Perth a 75-point loss on Friday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Mia Russo was the star for West Perth with a game-high 23 disposals, 11 inside 50s, and three goals. Former AFLW Eagle Imahra Cameron also had a big impact in the win with 20 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal of her own.

Kiahn Perry and Alessia Schmiedgen each hit the scoreboard for East Perth.

South Fremantle v Subiaco

Led by a pair of draft hopefuls, South Fremantle edged out Subiaco by two points on Saturday afternoon.

Molly O'Hehir (15 disposals, six tackles) and Noa McNaughton (10 disposals, two goals) were instrumental in the Bulldogs' win. For Subiaco, it was former AFLW players Krstel Petrevski (29 disposals, three inside 50s), Aimee Schmidt (eight disposals, two goals), and Beatrice Devlyn (17 disposals) leading the way.

Peel Thunder v Claremont

An inaccurate Claremont landed an 18-point win over Peel Thunder on Saturday afternoon.

Former AFLW Eagle Kate Orme was Claremont's best with 26 disposals and six inside 50s, while draft prospect Claudia Wright gathered 13 touches before next week's AFLW Academy game.

2025 draft hopeful Evie Cowcher was handy in the defensive half for Peel with 23 disposals and six inside 50s in the loss.

Swan Districts v East Fremantle

East Fremantle is now two wins clear on top of the WAFLW ladder, aided by a 12-point win over Swan Districts on Sunday.

Both sides were led by impressive teenagers – both of whom will be hot commodities in the 2024 AFLW draft.

Zippy Fish's 27 disposals, seven tackles, and one goal were vital for East Fremantle, while Lily Paterson recorded 33 disposals and nine tackles for Swan Districts.

QAFLW

Aspley v Coorparoo

Aspley is still undefeated and on top of the QAFLW ladder after a 46-point win over Coorparoo on Saturday.

Louise Tyson was immense for the victors, finishing with 22 disposals, 10 clearances, and five inside 50s, while Jessica Stallard and Kitara Whap-Farrar each kicked two goals.

Brisbane premiership captain Emma Zielke was among Coorparoo's best with 16 disposals and three tackles.

Brisbane star Emma Zielke after the club's preliminary final win over Collingwood in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Yeronga v Southport

Southport claimed an 83-point victory over the winless Yeronga on Saturday afternoon.

2025 draft prospect Dekota Baron was a powerhouse in attack with three goals from 12 disposals for Southport, while Chelsea Winn (23 disposals, five clearances) worked hard for Yeronga in the loss.

Wilston Grange v Maroochydore

Wilston Grange landed its fourth win of the season, defeating Maroochydore by 31 points on Saturday.

Zimra Hussain was impressive for Wilston Grange, gathering 32 disposals, while Mia Geere kicked two goals in the win.

Zimra Hussain in action during the AFLW Futures match between Team Harris and Team Schleicher at Kinetic Stadium on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Abbey Rankin (16 disposals, six clearances) was important for Maroochydore despite the loss.

Bond University v University of Queensland

Bond won the battle of the universities on Saturday, with a 26-point victory over the University of Queensland.

Maisy Evans kicked three goals from 14 disposals in Bond's win, while former Australian Diamond netballer Gabi Simpson (13 disposals, five inside 50s) continued to settle into the University of Queensland lineup.