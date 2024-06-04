West Coast midfielder Dana Hooker is keen to stay involved in the program after announcing her pregnancy

Dana Hooker in action during the AFLW R1 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on September 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast veteran midfielder Dana Hooker will sit out the 2024 season after announcing she is due to give birth to her second child in December.

Hooker, 33, has been a mainstay of the AFLW competition, playing in Fremantle's first ever side, having been drafted just three months after having daughter Alice.

She won the Dockers' best and fairest that season, which finished when Alice was just nine months old.

Hooker is the only men's or women's player to have won best and fairests at both Fremantle and West Coast, taking out the Eagles' count in the club's first AFLW season of 2020.

"It's very exciting, Alice can't wait to be a big sister," Hooker said.

"I’m not sure what my role will look like yet for the next 12 months, but I’ll sit down with Daisy [coach Daisy Pearce] and nut that out in the coming weeks.

Baby Eagle arriving December 2024!



Congratulations Hooks & fam 💛 pic.twitter.com/yVsw5fRFCB — West Coast Eagles AFLW (@eaglesaflw) June 4, 2024

"I would love to be involved in training where possible, keeping fit on the track and in the gym, and assisting the girls with their development, and possibly get involved in some coaching aspects as well."

Hooker's husband, Mark Worthington, represented Australia in basketball at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

"It's an exciting announcement and we're just so happy for Dana, Mark and their growing family," West Coast head of women's football Michelle Cowan said.

"Dana is so important to our program, but one of the most important roles she plays in life is 'mum', and we are over the moon with her announcement.

"Another mother-daughter pick for the future, and no doubt with some good height too!"

West Coast now has two open list spots ahead of the 2024 season, which kicks off against Richmond on August 30 in a Friday night match at Mineral Resources Park.

The Eagles will be hunting for midfield replacements to cover for Hooker and Kayley Kavanagh (ACL), with Sanne Bakker signed during the off-season after Matilda Sergeant's ACL injury.