The addition of another game means AFLW Fantasy will be a little different in 2024

Ebony Marinoff celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A NEW-LOOK fixture will present AFLW Fantasy coaches with unique challenges in 2024.

Every AFLW team will play 11 games during the home and away season, but they will be played across 10 weeks.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

From weeks four to seven inclusive, some clubs will feature twice across a single week.

Who plays twice during these weeks?

Week four: Collingwood, West Coast, Brisbane, Western Bulldogs

Week five: Richmond, Port Adelaide, Carlton, North Melbourne

Week six: Geelong, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Gold Coast, Essendon, Sydney

Week seven: St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne

How will it work?

Players who play twice in one week will have both of their scores count towards a team's total for that week.

Those players will lock out after the first game and they can't be edited in between their two games.

Once a player's second game begins, their score will be added onto the score from their first game.

Ally Morphett celebrates after the round one AFLW match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval, September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

For those players, their prices will be adjusted based on separate game scores.

The fixture opens up different strategies for AFLW Fantasy coaches in 2024.

Stay tuned to AFL.com.au/AFLW and the AFL Women's App for the best tips ahead of the 2024 season, which starts on August 30.