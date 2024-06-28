Zippy Fish in action during Western Australia's under-18 national championships clash against the Allies on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft Diaries is back, this year following Vic Metro's Sophie McKay and Western Australia's Zippy Fish in their final season of junior footy. Both are eligible for the Telstra AFLW Draft at the end of the year, ahead of the 2025 season, with McKay a potential father-daughter signing at Carlton.

This is the second check-in with Fish, catch up here.

THE NEWLY minted full national Telstra AFLW Draft may still be six months away, but clubs have already kicked off their scouting processes.

The recent Marsh AFL Academy girls' match against an under-21 All-Stars side provided a perfect opportunity for clubs to complete a round of preliminary interviews with prospective players.

Clubs were given the opportunity to take over the meeting rooms scattered through AFL House on the Sunday afternoon following the match, with more interview slots available on the King's Birthday public holiday the next day.

Players had printed schedules with their interview requests, walking from room to room at strictly timed intervals to chat with whomever had asked for a meeting.

"I've had a few, but I've got a lot more to come," star East Fremantle midfielder Zippy Fish told AFL.com.au.

Learn More 03:05

"It's been really cool to speak to the clubs. They've all got something different to offer and I think it's just a good opportunity.

"In an AFLW interview, they ask about what you do in your spare time, what you do at training, what clubs you support, what are your strengths and weaknesses, areas of improvement.

"They tell you a little bit about their club and what they can offer, and then they ask if you have any questions. Then you have a chat, really – they're just getting to know you."

The national draft means the West Australian product now has a much higher chance of being required to move interstate to start her AFLW career.

Zippy Fish in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars match at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking just before the official confirmation of the move from an opt-in to compulsory national pool, Fish – who has graduated high school and commenced a PE teaching degree – was unfazed about the potential shift on the horizon.

"It's all becoming a bit more realistic. It's getting closer to the draft and the end of the year. But I'm not too fussed about it still, just playing out the WAFL season, then we've got the national champs and then we'll work our way into the draft," she said.

"I don't really mind if it's national or not. I'd go national anyway just to better my chances, and Dad (Troy) would move with me for the first year, so I'd be right.

Learn More 00:45

"He played in the WAFL for Peel Thunder, then he moved over to Adelaide and played for Port Maggies (Port Adelaide Magpies). I was too young, I never got to see him play, but he likes to claim I play a bit like him," she finished with a grin.

Fish has consistently been playing an inside midfield role with the Sharks this year, joking she was unaccustomed to the drizzly and slippery conditions of the Academy game at RSEA Park after a junior career in Perth. She also has the potential to play off half-back at AFLW level.

"I get a tag every once in a while, but it's all right. To work through a tag, I don't stop running. Then I've got some really good teammates who help me out and put a block on once in a while. That helps as well," Fish said.

"I've been working on my left-foot kicking, a bit of endurance and some more explosiveness out of the contest. They're the main three ones I've been working on.

Learn More 02:35

"I'd like to say my endurance has gotten a little bit better, but it can still [improve].

"In season, I do conditioning and training at training (itself), but in the off-season, I do a lot more.

"Fartlek (running at various speeds), sprints, a bit of everything really. A long run on the weekend, that really gets my endurance up."