Georgie Brisbane, Emma McDonald and Grace Belloni kicked a combined 13 goals in Vic Metro's 94-point win over the Allies

Georgie Brisbane celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships match between Allies and Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO'S tall trio in attack helped it to a 94-point win over the Allies on Saturday afternoon as the 2024 Marsh Girls U18 National Championships kicked off.

Despite the 17.11 (113) to 2.7 (19) score line, the Allies – made up of talent from NSW, Tasmania, ACT, and the Northern Territory – enjoyed patches of control through the middle quarters, but couldn't make it count on the scoreboard against an impressive Vic Metro outfit.

The attacking power of Georgie Brisbane (16 disposals, five goals), Emma McDonald (eight marks, four goals), and Grace Belloni (23 disposals, four goals) for Vic Metro was simply too much for the Allies to contain.

Carlton father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay (26 disposals, six clearances, seven inside 50s) got off the chain early, linking beautifully with her forward line, before Lucy Thompson started to challenge her influence at the contest.

Thompson, who is Tasmania's co-captain in the Coates Talent League this year, was an important presence in the midfield for the Allies, showing off her strength and power to finish with 12 disposals, four clearances, and five inside 50s.

Lucy Thompson evades the tackle during the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships match between Allies and Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark. Picture: AFL Photos

Sierra Grieves continued her strong form this year, backing up her Marsh AFLW Academy best on ground performance last month with 27 disposals, six clearances, and a goal. Meanwhile Maggie Mahony (20 disposals, three clearances) was also impressive through the midfield for Vic Metro.

Offering a reliable link between the midfield and forward line was Vic Metro bottom-ager Chloe Bown, while Stasia Stevenson really came to the fore in the second half of the clash, recording and equal-game high seven inside 50s.

Chloe Bown in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships match between Allies and Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmanian Priya Bowering was a consistent presence for the Allies through the middle, working hard from contest to contest to finish the match with 25 disposals and four clearances. Meanwhile Sydney Academy prospect Imogen Brown brought plenty of pressure with 11 tackles.

Emma Juneja (17 disposals, five marks), who captained the Allies side on the day, showed off some nice run off half-back and a sidestep harkening back to her touch footy days. Meanwhile Mackenzie Williams' fight in the one-on-one, particularly on ground level, was impressive, finishing with 15 disposals and eight rebound 50s.

Mackenzie Williams in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships match between Allies and Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark. Picture: AFL Photos

Looking ahead, the Allies will face Queensland on Saturday, July 13, while Vic Metro now prepares for its clash with Vic Country on Sunday, July 14.

ALLIES 0.1 2.4 2.6 2.7 (19)

VIC METRO 7.2 11.4 13.6 17.11 (113)

GOALS

Allies: Ash Patton, Emma Stark

Vic Metro: Georgie Brisbane 5, Grace Belloni 4, Emma McDonald 4, Chloe Bown, Sierra Grieves, Sarah Poustie, Georgia Knight

BEST

Allies: Priya Bowering, Lucy Thompson, Imogen Brown, Mackenzie Williams, Emma Juneja

Vic Metro: Grace Belloni, Sophie McKay, Sierra Grieves, Georgie Brisbane, Stasia Stevenson, Emma McDonald