Dekota Baron and Georja Davies starred as Queensland defeated Victoria Country in the U18 Girls National Champs

Dekota Baron in action for Queensland during the U18 Girls Marsh National Championships game against Vic Country on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

QUEENSLAND shook off a tight first half to run out 21-point winners over Victoria Country in the Marsh Girls U18 National Championships on Sunday afternoon.

A host of bottom agers drove Queensland to the 7.11 (53) to 4.8 (32) win, which took place at Brisbane's home ground of Brighton Homes Arena.

Not eligible until the 2025 draft, Georja Davies was a dominant presence for Queensland. The youngest sister of already AFLW-listed trio Giselle (Sydney), Fleur (GWS), and Darcie (Gold Coast) worked her way through the ruck, into the midfield, and offered support across the backline. Davies' 24 disposals, 15 hitouts, and nine marks were all game highs.

Dekota Baron (17 disposals, two goals) was an impressive presence inside 50 for Queensland, as was Sunny Lappin (12 disposals, one goal), both of whom will be in demand in the 2025 draft.

QUEENSLAND v VIC COUNTRY Full match coverage and stats

Despite Victoria Country boasting more players standing 178cm or taller, Queensland's aerial strength gave it the upper hand as the game wore on as the likes of Davies and Havana Harris offered clean hands in the air.

Harris continued her impressive form with 20 disposals, five clearances, and a goal, keeping her firmly in the frame for pick No.1 in December's AFLW draft, while Chloe Gaunt also rotated through the ruck for Queensland.

For Vic Country, Zoe Besanko (eight disposals, 10 hitouts, one goal) worked exceptionally hard through the ruck and forward lines, kicking the opening goal of the game. Holly Egan, younger sister of Richmond's Grace, was a strong interceptor across the half back line, and Millie Lang's key defensive efforts were important.

Millie Lang in action for Vic Country during the Marsh U18 National Championships game against Queensland on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sara Howley (28 disposals, six clearances) was tireless at the contest, and top talent Ash Centra was well-held for much of the game, but still offered her signature class when the ball did come her way.

Overager Lilu Hung (10 disposals, one goal), who hails from the Brisbane Lions Academy, showed shades of West Coast's Roxy Roux, with her 165cm not preventing her from competing well in the air, often leaping off both feet.

Stella Huxtable (13 disposals, five marks) had a big second quarter to keep Vic Country within touching distance, just failing to convert her opportunities at goal, and Jemmika Douglas competed impressively when outnumbered.

Queensland will now look toward a clash with the Allies on Saturday, July 13, and Victoria Country will prepare to face Victoria Metro on Sunday, July 14.

Stella Huxtable marks the ball for Vic Country during the U18 Marsh National Championships game against Queensland on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

QUEENSLAND 2.2 3.3 5.4 7.11 (53)

VICTORIA COUNTRY 3.1 4.6 4.8 4.8 (32)

GOALS

Queensland: Alannah Welsh 2, Havana Harris, Dekota Baron, Sunny Lappin, Zimra Hussain, Lilu Hung

Victoria Country: Kayla Dalgleish 2, Olivia Wolter, Zoe Besanko

BEST

Queensland: Georja Davies, Havana Harris, Dekota Baron, Mia Salisbury, Sunny Lappin

Victoria Country: Sara Howley, Lucia Painter, Holly Egan, Zoe Besanko, Ash Centra