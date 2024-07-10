Long-term Giants figure Briana Harvey is leaving the club to take up a role with Football Australia

(L-R): Georgia Garnett, Bri Harvey and Phil Davis. Picture: Phil Hillyard/GWS

GREATER Western Sydney's long-term head of women's football Briana Harvey is departing the club, taking up a senior role with Football Australia.

Harvey has headed up the Giants women's program since the start of 2019, overseeing a change in coach from Alan McConnell to Cam Bernasconi in that time.

This year, her role was expanded to executive general manager of football strategy and operations, overseeing strategy for both the men's and women's programs.

Harvey has been appointed general manager of women's national teams at Football Australia.

GWS AFLW players pose for a photo during their team photo day on June 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

She will finish up at the Giants in early August, with Football Australia confirming her role will start the following week.

GWS will become the fourth club to appoint a new head of women's football this year, following Fremantle (Claire Heffernan), North Melbourne (Erin Lorenzini) and Western Bulldogs (Patrice Berthold).

It has been a quickly developing area for female sport administrators in recent years – of the 17 people who currently hold the role, 12 are women.