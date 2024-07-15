The Western Bulldogs won through to the VFLW Grand Final, while there's a new QAFLW ladder-leader

Jorja Livingstone of the Western Bulldogs in action during the VFLW preliminary final against Williamstown on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 VFLW Grand Final is set, with Western Bulldogs defeating minor premier Williamstown to join North Melbourne in the decider.

Meanwhile as the QAFLW enters its final weeks, Southport has ousted Aspley to sit atop the ladder.

VFLW

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs qualified for the 2024 VFLW Grand Final with a dominant 44-point win over Williamstown on Sunday.

On a cold, wet afternoon, the Bulldogs relied on an even spread of contributors across the ground to snag the victory. Sarah Skinner and Tamsin Crook each recorded 18 disposals, while Keeley Hardingham and Mia-Rae Clifford kicked two goals apiece.

Emily Eaves and Chloe Bain were the goalkickers for the Gulls, while defender Eloise Freeman was the side's leading disposal winner with 17.

The Bulldogs will now face North Melbourne in the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final on Sunday, July 21 at 12.10pm AEST at ETU Stadium.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange v Yeronga

Wilston Grange kept itself in the finals hunt with a 44-point win over Yeronga on Saturday.

The Gorillas put the foot down in the third quarter, kicking four goals while holding Yeronga scoreless, in order to record the big win.

At the contest Mia Geere was vital for Wilston Grange with 26 disposals, and seven clearances, and both Lauren Shackleton and Naomi Celebre kicked two goals.

Sophie Wheeler was Yeronga's sole goalkicker in the loss.

Coorparoo v University of Queensland

University of Queensland snatched a 16-point win over Coorparoo on Saturday afternoon.

Former Australian Diamond Gabi Simpson was the victor's leading goalkicker with two, while Ayla Fetahagic hit the scoreboard for Coorparoo.

Aspley v Bond University

Aspley has fallen from top spot on the ladder for the first time this year after an eight-point loss to Bond University on Saturday.

Maisy Evans (22 hitouts, four clearances) was a powerhouse in the ruck for Bond Uni, and Courtney Sexton laid a game-high 12 tackles.

Emma McNaughton kicked three of Aspley's four goals, but it wasn't quite enough to get the Hornets over the line.

Maroochydore v Southport

Southport flexed its muscles over Maroochydore on Saturday, posting a 21-point win to surge atop the ladder.

A strong first half set up the win for the Sharks, who were without important duo Georja Davies and Dekota Baron due to the weekend's U18 Girls Championships match.

Kierra Zerafa was crucial in attack, kicking two goals while also linking the lines with seven inside 50s, while Stephanie O'Brien offered plenty of defensive coverage with eight tackles.

Lucy McEachen was Maroochydore's sole goalkicker.

