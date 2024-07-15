Dakota Davidson has been rewarded for her outstanding form with a long-term contract at the Lions

Dakota Davidson celebrates during Brisbane's win over North Melbourne in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME premiership forward Dakota Davidson has signed a contract extension with Brisbane, committing until 2027.

Davidson, 25, quickly became a fan-favourite after being drafted with pick No.60 in 2019 both for her on-field ability, and big personality.

Across her 51 AFLW games, she has kicked 55 goals, including a club-high 23 across 12 games in 2023, including nine multiple-goal hauls. That impressive performance in front of the sticks earned her a maiden All-Australian guernsey.

Her presence in attack was vital for Brisbane last year, with changes to the playing list forcing Davidson to become the focal point inside 50, pressure which she carried with aplomb.

A second premiership medallion didn't come without challenge, either, as she shook off a worrisome knee injury in the preliminary final to play in the 2023 Grand Final, kicking two goals to get the Lions in front in the last quarter.

"The journey so far has been incredible, lots of ups, lots of downs and lots of laughs," Davidson said.

"I don’t see myself doing it with any other club and to be able to say I’ll be a Lion for the next four years is very special to me. I’ve grown as a person and player, you couldn’t have told me 10 years ago I would’ve played in 50 AFLW games and won two flags, but here I am.

"I’m proud of who I’ve become and as a player and mentor for my teammates and the future generations."

Dakota Davidson celebrates Brisbane's victory in the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Brisbane AFLW coach Craig Starcevich was pleased to see Davidson commit to the club long-term, after the side experienced uncertainty and player turnover with each round of expansion.

"Dakota took a massive step forward last season and really stood up for us in crucial moments after taking on greater responsibility in our attack," Starcevich said.

"What impressed us most was her willingness to take on a bigger role as a leader both on and off the field. Dakota brings so much energy to our group but to see that have a positive effect on her teammates, particularly in big games, was very pleasing.

"She brings people to the game with her on field exploits and her charisma and that is something we are looking forward to seeing more of across the next four seasons."

Davidson joins fellow dual-premiership players Breanna Koenen, Natalie Grider, Courtney Hodder, Shannon Campbell, Jade Ellenger, Orla O'Dwyer, Belle Dawes, Ally Anderson, Taylor Smith, and Tahlia Hickie in extending with the club on multi-year deals.

Brisbane will kick off its 2024 NAB AFLW season with a Grand Final rematch against North Melbourne on Sunday, August 1 at Brighton Homes Arena.