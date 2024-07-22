Sophie Conway poses during Brisbane's 2024 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL-AUSTRALIAN winger Sophie Conway has penned a contract extension to stick with Brisbane until at least the end of 2027 NAB AFLW season.

Conway enjoyed a career-best season in 2023, with her 12 goals from as many games, and serious running power crucial assets in the Lions' surge to a second premiership.

A two-time premiership player, Conway was initially drafted with pick No.45 in the 2017 Telstra AFLW draft and just six games into her career suffered an ACL injury that ruled her out in 2019.

She came back from the injury fitter than ever, allowing her to progress to her role on the wing, which she has made her own.

Now one of the most experienced players on Brisbane's list, she has played 60 career games and kicked 37 goals, proving to be a vital cog in the Lions' machine, exemplified by her elevation to the leadership group.

"I'm stoked to be going around with this group of girls for another four years," Conway said.

"We’ve built an amazing culture here and having been part of the evolution of this team since 2018 I'm excited to see how far we can take it. Off the back of a flag last year and a strong pre-season so far, there's nowhere I'd rather be playing my footy than for the Lions."

Head coach Craig Starcevich has enjoyed watching Conway evolve since joining the club as a teenager.

"Coming into her eighth season as our fourth most experienced player, Sophie plays a key role both on and off field for our group, so we are very excited to see her commit for another four seasons," Starcevich said.

"Beginning her career as a half forward before developing into a hard-running winger, Sophie has used her athleticism to run hard both ways and is always a threat to the opposition when she has the ball inside 50.

"As part of our leadership group again this year, Sophie has exceptional training standards, regularly stands up in big moments on field, and is now providing more guidance for our younger players off field, her personality brings energy to our group and is a natural fit with her leadership style."

Brisbane's AFLW leadership group (back L-R) Cathy Svarc, Ally Anderson (front L-R) Belle Dawes, Bre Koenen, Nat Grider, Sophie Conway. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

Multi-year extensions have been a trend for Brisbane this year, after the club experienced instability around its playing list as the AFLW expanded. Conway is the 12th two-time premiership Lion to commit long-term.

Brisbane will kick off its premiership defence with a Grand Final rematch against North Melbourne on Sunday, September 1 at Brighton Homes Arena.