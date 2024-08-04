Ange Stannett leads Fremantle out onto the field ahead of round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part preseason special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

It's time for Fremantle and Collingwood, and be sure to check back later in the week for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at Geelong and Greater Western Sydney.

FREMANTLE

The big question mark

Can the Dockers adapt without key leaders Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett on the field? Sarah Black notes that the pair's impact will certainly be felt, in more ways than one. "The leadership aspect is really important, but it's not just that, it's also what these two provide on the field," she said.

Pass mark

More consistent scoring. Over the past two years Fremantle's scoring has fallen away, even with increased game time last season, so the team sends out the challenge for the side to average more than 35 points per game this year.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Ash Brazill (Collingwood), Aisling McCarthy (West Coast), Gabrielle Newton (Western Bulldogs), Holly Ifould (draft), Tunisha Kikoak, Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (replacement signings)

Outs: Mikayla Hyde (Collingwood), Roxy Roux (trade), Emmelie Fiedler, Sarah Wielstra, Nikki Nield (delisted)

Inactive: Kiara Bowers (pregnancy), Ange Stannett (ACL)

Check out the full episode below to hear all this, as well as discussion around the club's recent leadership handover, which returning player is key to the Dockers' improvement this year, and more.

COLLINGWOOD

The big question mark

Will they be able to generate an attacking game style under a new coach? "It's their ability to score and to capitalise on their star players," Black said. "The forward line has been a work in progress for years and years."

Pass mark

Returning to finals. After missing the top eight last season, the Pies made changes over the off-season to propel back toward the pointy end of the ladder. "They should be back in the top eight," Black said. "They've got the cattle; they just need some consistency."

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Kalinda Howarth (Gold Coast), Mikayla Hyde (Fremantle), Annie Lee (Carlton), Muireann Atkinson (rookie), Georgia Clark, Lucy Cronin, Amber Schutte (draft), Imogen Evans, Carly Remmos (replacements)

Outs: Ash Brazill (Fremantle), Tarni Brown (Carlton), Olivia Barber, Sophie Casey, Imogen Evans, Jo Lin, Emily Smith (delisted)

Inactive: Nell Morris-Dalton (back), Aishling Sheridan (personal)

Check out the full discussion below for all of this, as well as an excitement around injury-free runs for some of their stars, and which small forward will be most important this year.