Collingwood is hoping to have some key players on the park for the AFLW season opener

Collingwood skipper Brianna Davey ahead of the 2024 AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD skipper Brianna Davey is on track to play in the season opener against Sydney despite battling an ankle injury during the pre-season.

Davey has spent time in a moonboot this winter and on Thursday completed a training block indoors at the AIA Centre before supporting her teammates from the sidelines.

The 29-year-old was still an active participant despite her limitations, helping direct traffic from the boundary during drills and providing encouragement during breaks.

Davey also had ankle issues last year, carrying the injury through chunks of the season.

Collingwood skipper Brianna Davey at a training sessions in June, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The club confirmed she is still "on track" to play the Swans in round one, a Friday night match on August 30 at North Sydney Oval.

After an injury-hit 2023 that included just two games due to foot and knee issues, dual All-Australian Ruby Schleicher looked particularly sharp in defence alongside veteran Stacey Livingstone, with the pair entering their ninth AFLW seasons.

Jordyn Allen looks to have had a strong pre-season and was pushing up well on the wing, while Brit Bonnici was carving a path through the middle of the ground.

Small forward Grace Campbell was limited in her training and only ran some laps, while Lucy Cronin and Charlotte Blair were in non-contact vests.

Ruby Schleicher in action at training on August 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow draftee Georgia Clark was firmly ensconced in the forward line with a spot in attack now on offer after Nell Morris-Dalton was ruled out for the season due to a back injury.

Irish rookie Muireen Atkinson (pronounced "Merr-n") is set to line up in defence in her debut season and showed a clean set of hands, while former Blue Annie Lee will join her in the backline.

Recruit Kalinda Howarth is only an outside chance to be seen in the early rounds of the season after the ex-Gold Coast Sun had an arthroscope on her reconstructed knee, but she has since been flying through her rehab.