Ella Roberts is confident West Coast can break its derby drought under new coach Daisy Pearce

Ella Roberts during West Coast's official team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is determined to claim its first Western Derby win over crosstown rival Fremantle this season as new coach Daisy Pearce stamps her imprint on the up-and-coming side.

The Eagles have failed to win any of their six clashes with the Dockers but have steadily narrowed the gap in recent years.

The past two derbies have been decided by a combined 11 points, and the Eagles are confident that they will break through for their first victory in 2024.

"I think this year we're probably feeling the most comfortable we (ever have) in terms of winning," young Eagles star Ella Roberts told AFL.com.au.

"It's always tough, it's always very physical, but I think this year is probably the best we've looked in terms of getting that win."

Roberts has been the great white hope for West Coast fans for a few years already.

She was the prodigious talent whose ability was going to pull the Eagles out of the mire and put them on a path toward success. And, while one individual player was never going to be the solution to the club's problems, she is now one key part of the broader, exciting picture.

But that external pressure has never bothered Roberts, who despite being two seasons into her AFLW career, is still just a teenager.

"I kind of feel like I thrive under pressure," Roberts said.

Ella Roberts kicks the ball during the AFLW R9 match between West Coast and Western Bulldogs at Mineral Resources Park on October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"So I don't mind it. But I think it's pretty good that (the expectation) is going to the other girls … I think we now have so many girls on this team that are upcoming stars."

Working alongside players like Charlie Thomas, who last season became West Coast's first ever inclusion in the All-Australian team, Lauren Wakfer, Bella Lewis and 2023 No.3 draft pick Jess Rentsch, there is now a strong base from which Roberts and her Eagles can build.

Roberts herself was pick No.14 in the 2022 draft, while many speculate that she would have been among the top handful of picks in a national draft. She has since earned two Telstra Rising Star nominations and won the Derby Medal in round one last year.

Ella Roberts shows off the Derby Medal after the AFLW R1 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on September 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Her introduction to the AFLW was during an unsettled period for the competition, amid the final stage of expansion and the first August season. Alongside that, the Eagles as a group are yet to find consistency and success both on and off the field.

"I think that first period was definitely really rushed. I probably didn't have a proper pre-season which I would have liked, but I'm well and truly into my second (full) pre-season and it's good. Just to have that consistency," Roberts said.

But her focus this year is on team-wide improvement, under the guidance of women's footy pioneer Pearce.

Daisy Pearce during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

"To have Daisy here, it's a dream come true. I think she's been awesome … just the player that she was, looking up to her a lot before I got drafted," Roberts said.

"It's 'pinch me' moments every time I walk in."

Pearce isn't the only addition to the program that Roberts is excited about, either, with several experienced players also arriving over the summer.

"We brought in a lot of additions that I didn't really realise that we needed. I think 'Hosko' (Jess Hosking), 'Drenno' (Alison Drennan), those girls. They bring so much to the club, just their vibes in the culture. They've been great," Roberts said.

"I'm expecting a lot more wins. I'm hoping. I genuinely think that we're actually going to be improved this year."

And a key goal on that path to improvement? Getting that first derby win.