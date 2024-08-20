Ash Riddell and Darcy Vescio. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PRACTICE games are done and dusted, meaning the reality of an AFLW Fantasy season is starting to hit hard! It is not too late to start playing AFLW Fantasy, with eight days left before the season begins.

Ever since the AFLW Fantasy game was launched, my team has been ever evolving, rotating through many iterations of different structures and Fantasy players.

With hours of pre-season analysis with the rest of the Free Kick team, I feel confident that I have found a core team that I can rely on in the early parts of the AFLW season.

Defenders

Eilish Sheerin (Richmond, $925,000)

The promised move into the midfield looked phenomenal last Friday night, with Sheerin instrumental in the Tigers' midfield dominance over the Lions for much of the night. Put on ice for the last quarter, 40 per cent of Fantasy coaches and I agree that Sheerin is gearing up for a big season.

Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood, $793,000)

Schleicher's credentials over her AFLW career are well known by this stage. Despite a quiet performance in the practice game against the Dockers, I am happy to back this superstar in at such a bargain price.

Ruby Schleicher in action during an AFLW practice match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne, $600,000)

Melbourne is set for a fresh look in the midfield this season, with the departure of Eliza West in the off-season and an unfortunate injury to Liv Purcell over the weekend. And if the look of the Demons' practice game on Sunday is anything to go by, Sinead Goldrick is in elite form and ready to provide the midfield support that the Dees need.

Serene Watson (St Kilda, $413,000)

If Friday night's practice game proved anything about the Saints, it is that Serene Watson is set for a big breakout year. The addition of Paige Trudgeon freed up the traditionally 'lockdown' defender to become a crucial cog in the Saints' transition out of defence. Recently promoted into the leadership group, Watson looks to have cemented herself an important role in 2024.

Kate Lutkins (Brisbane, $369,000)

An extended absence from football does not look to have slowed down Kate Lutkins, who impressed in an under-siege Lions backline against Richmond. While I do not expect Lutkins to reach the heights of her greatest seasons (with a 74 average in S2), at this price she is an easy lock.

Bench: Dayna Finn (Carlton, $316,000)

Midfielders

Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide, $1,664,000)

The price may be outrageously high, but Marinoff is worth every cent. The tackling machine barely needs to get out of second gear to post 100s and will be my go-to captain option for most weeks.

Ash Riddell (North Melbourne, $1,503,000)

Riddell has been a pillar of my Fantasy team's midfield for a few seasons in a row, and I am excited to back her in once again. She cruised to an incredible 38 touches against GWS on the weekend, despite a low stoppage game that would ordinarily benefit her game.

Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast, $1,463,000)

If 29 disposals and 10 tackles from just three quarters in the practice match this weekend is anything to go by, Rowbottom may be set to challenge Marinoff as the best Fantasy player in the game. With Gold Coast expected to run a tight midfield rotation this season, there is not much standing in the superstar's way.

Ally Anderson (Brisbane, $1,273,000)

With the bi-rounds/double-game weeks ahead, I have built my midfield around having a captain option for each of these four weeks. The first of these is in round four, when Ally Anderson has dream match-ups against West Coast and the Western Bulldogs. Despite being rested for the practice games, I am happy to back the season seven AFLW B&F winner in once again.

Ally Anderson poses during Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on July 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide, $300,000)

The easiest choice in my team this season is Goody, with the 18-year-old already playing at a quality well above her years. Against a high-quality Melbourne outfit, Goody registered 25 disposals and seven tackles in a best-on-ground performance for the Power. With top notch junior numbers behind her, Goody is the pick of all rookie-priced players this season.

Bench: Mattea Breed (Hawthorn, $351,000), Sachi Syme (Port Adelaide, $400,000)

Rucks

Jess Allan (Adelaide, $693,000)

I am taking on the risk of a mid-priced ruck choice, with Adelaide's Jess Allan appearing excellent value for Fantasy coaches. With the departure of Montana McKinnon, Allan is set for a boost – averaging 72.3 in games without McKinnon last year.

Bench: Eilish O'Dowd (Greater Western Sydney, $300,000)

Forwards

Bonnie Toogood (Essendon, $1,323,000)

Do not let the practice game against Geelong worry you, Toogood clearly has the same role that allowed her to dominate the 2023 season. The superstar spent plenty of time on the sidelines to give opportunities to younger Bombers in the practice match but will certainly be on the field when premiership points are on offer. I am locking her in as my F1.

Kate Hore (Melbourne, $1,111,000)

With the turnover in the Melbourne midfield, Kate Hore is another set to spend more time in the midfield. Check out her highlights from the weekend to see why she is a lock to be a top-five forward in 2024.

Darcy Vescio (Carlton, $598,000)

With several mid-priced forward options failing to deliver over the weekend, Darcy Vescio stood up as our Fantasy saviour. In a tough match-up, Vescio's spread and marking power on the wing highlights why Carlton wanted to move them up the ground this season. With great form in both pre-season games, Vescio is an easy choice for me.

Mikayla Pauga (Greater Western Sydney, $363,000)

The GWS youngster showed exactly the role we wanted to see, running through the Giants' midfield and tackling well. She did not set the world on fire with her disposal count, but against easier match-ups than the powerful North Melbourne, I expect Pauga will be a valuable cash generator for Fantasy teams who can be run on field.

Ruby Tripodi (North Melbourne, $379,000)

Ruby Tripodi went above and beyond all expectations this weekend, earning a spot in the North midfield and putting in a fantastic performance. Involved at both stoppage and in transition, I cannot wait to see Tripodi make plenty of cash for my team this season. My only concern was the absence of Jenna Bruton, ordinarily a staple of the North midfield mix who will be back for round one.

Bench: Ella K Smith (Gold Coast, $300,000)

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.