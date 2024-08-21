Players at the AFLW Official Team Photo Day at Sydney Swans HQ, July 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part pre-season special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

In the final pre-season episode, the crew take a look at last year's big improver, Sydney, and the team that finally got the monkey off the back, North Melbourne.

SYDNEY

The big question mark

Can Sydney maintain its upward trajectory? "It's a harder fixture this year. Their last six games of the home and away season, they have Essendon, finalist from last year; Geelong, preliminary finalist; North Melbourne, Grand Finalist; Gold Coast, elimination finalist; Brisbane, premier and they finish off with the Eagles," Bastiani said.

Pass mark

To make finals again, and prove that last year's stunning run and breakthrough finals win over Gold Coast wasn't a fluke.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Giselle Davies (Gold Coast), Kiara Hiller (Brisbane), Holly Cooper (expansion pre-signing), Sarah Grunden, Lara Hausegger (draft), Hayley Bullas, Maddy Collier (inactive, ACL)

Outs: Aliesha Newman (Greater Western Sydney), Jaide Anthony, Kiara Beesley, Sarah Ford, Jennifer Higgins, Bridie Kennedy, Kate Reynolds (delisted)

Inactive: Nil

Check out the full episode below to hear all this, as well as discussion about the potential breakout year of Montana Ham, the challenge the fixture poses and whether clubs have now had the time to crack Sydney's gameplan.

NORTH MELBOURNE

The big question mark

Can North Melbourne back up last year's maiden Grand Final appearance? "The fact they did manage to get the monkey off the back, they knocked off Adelaide, they knocked off Melbourne, and made it through to the Grand Final – how much of that confidence will they take into 2024?" Black said.

Pass mark

Prelim or bust, with a top-three finish. "Prelims can turn on a dime, we saw that last season, so I don't think you can judge someone on losing a prelim by three points. So prelim is the bare minimum," Black said.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Libby Birch (Melbourne), Ella Slocombe, Georgia Stubs (draft), Zoe Savarirayan (inactive, ACL), Vikki Wall (inactive, rugby), Blaithin Bogue (rookie)

Outs: Ellie Gavalas (Western Bulldogs), Ailish Considine (retired), Hannah Bowey, Charli Granville, Cassidy Mailer, Sophia McCarthy (delisted)

Inactive: Nil

Check out the full discussion below for all of this, including landing Libby Birch over the off-season, the return of Vikki Wall and how she fits into North Melbourne's tall forward line, and is this the last hurrah for Emma Kearney and Kate Shierlaw?