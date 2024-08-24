L-R: Paige Scott, Matilda Scholz, Jasmyn Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFLW competition has no shortage of superstars both on and off the field.

From star players strutting their stuff to dominant forces off the field, AFLW is set to be bigger and better than ever this season.

AFL.com.au has taken a look at all of the players you need to keep a close eye on, both on the field and online, over the course of the 2024 season.

There's no shortage of on-field talent at West Lakes. Co-captain Ebony Marinoff, star midfielder Anne Hatchard and excitement machine Danielle Ponter have been three of the game's best players for quite some time now and are gearing up for what is set to be another dominant season. Then there's Jess Waterhouse and Maddi Newman. Waterhouse's socials have taken off in recent times, regularly posting ‘Day in the Life' videos and other relatable content. Newman is perhaps the most famous AFLW player you've never heard of. Alongside twin sister Hallie, the duo has over 245,000 followers on TikTok. Do yourself a favour and check out their comedy skits featuring characters such as 'rich mums' and the 'worst customers in the world'.

We'll be hearing a lot about the reigning premier this year as it aims to become the first club in AFLW history to secure back-to-back premierships. Two names to keep an eye on are Belle Dawes and Dakota Davidson. Davidson is one of the competition's most dangerous forwards while Dawes is as exciting a midfield prospect ready to take the next step as any. Both have tried their hand at coaching as well, having lent their expertise to the U23 All Stars composite side earlier this season. Dawes has also spent time working with Enhanced Football, another coaching program and has a strong social media presence, often giving fans an insight into what it is like being an AFLW footballer. Davidson is simply iconic – from exuberant goal celebrations to cheeky antics on the field, she really is one of the game's best entertainers.

Here's a name you've probably never heard of – unless you're an avid draft watcher. Lila Keck, the Bendigo Pioneers product taken at pick No.7 in last year's draft, is about to take the AFLW world by storm. She's a bundle of energy and enthusiasm who describes her game as "like a rat in a drainpipe". Carlton captain Kerryn Peterson told AFL.com.au that Keck "is an excitement machine, she brings so much energy". Known at Coates Talent League level for her iconic celebrations (think chainsaw and salt and pepper shaker), it won't be long until Keck becomes a household name at the Blues. Speaking of household names, Darcy Vescio is one of the game's most respected stars and Abbie McKay is a powerhouse in the midfield. Keep your eye on McKay's younger sister, Sophie, who has been dominating for the Sandringham Dragons ahead of the draft this year.

Ruby Schleicher is a star both on and off the field. She looks to have put her injury woes behind her and is set for a big season down back under new coach and former North Melbourne player Sam Wright. She's also well set for time after footy, forging a career in the media as one of Fox Footy's and Triple M's best young talents. Then there's captain Bri Davey and speedster Sarah Rowe. Davey made a successful return from an ACL injury last year and is set to go to another level this season while Rowe, the new Tagged co-host in 2024, has become a forced to be reckoned with since crossing over from Ireland.

Maddy Prespakis and Bonnie Toogood are absolute A-graders in this competition and will be front and centre as Natalie Wood's side looks to secure another finals berth in 2024. Prespakis, a Bombers fan growing up, has been a fan favourite since their inaugural match where she grabbed the guernsey with pride after booting a goal. Toogood is a nightmare match-up for opposition defences and features regularly in the best players. Keep an eye on Paige Scott as well … think Dusty Martin!

Kiara Bowers is arguably the competition's most dominant midfielder (and AFLW Fantasy favourite!), but she won't feature in 2024 due to pregnancy. Defender Emma O'Driscoll is one of the club's best players and is also making waves off-field. She co-hosts Fremantle's club podcast alongside men's defender Jordan Clark. Titled ‘Better Down Back', the duo has produced some intriguing content since it began. She also bravely opened up recently to AFL.com.au on her battle with ADHD and how it affects her football and everyday life in general. Former Bulldogs star Gabby Newton has made the move over the Nullarbor and is one to keep an eye on this season and beyond as well.

Emma O'Driscoll during an AFLW Practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgie Prespakis is a deadest superstar. The 21-year-old is still in the infancy of her AFLW career but has already claimed a club best and fairest award and has become one of the competition's best players around the coal face. The Calder Cannons product is set to go to another level in 2024 as the Cats look to continue their charge up the ladder. Her rivalry with sister Maddy (Essendon) has also become a must-watch on the AFLW calendar. Forward Chloe Scheer is another name to watch – the high-flying superstar loves a hanger and is crafty around goals. Unfortunately, she'll miss the first half of Geelong's 2024 campaign due to a toe injury.

Charlie Rowbottom has quickly shot to stardom across the competition. Her unique blend of ball-winning ability and defensive attributes has made her one of the competition's best players already and she's only 21 years of age. Tara Bohanna and Jac Dupuy are a powerhouse duo in the front half, while former Bulldog Katie Lynch was acquired over the off-season to bolster Cam Joyce's defensive stocks. Their young brigade, led by academy duo Daisy D'Arcy and Annabel Kievit, are carrying the club's TikTok presence.

Coach Cam Bernasconi flagged this one about a month into last year's campaign – Zarlie Goldsworthy is going to dominate this competition for over a decade. She's a damaging force wherever she plays, whether that be through the midfield or around goals. She combines athleticism and power and was once a part of the junior Matildas set-up before ultimately choosing Australian Football as her pathway. She won both the AFLW Rising Star and Giants best and fairest last year in just her second campaign at the top level. Georgia Garnett is somewhat of a cult hero as well, while veteran Chloe Dalton is an Olympic gold medallist and founder of The Female Athlete Project, which strives towards gender equity in sport.

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates during the round eight AFLW match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Henson Park, October 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

It looks as though the Hawthorn AFLW side is going to be just as much fun as the men's program this year. New coach Daniel Webster has a talented list at his disposal, which combines established superstars and young guns ready to take that next step. Former Brisbane Lions duo Emily Bates and Greta Bodey are already stars, while Jasmine Fleming, daughter of former Australian cricketer Damien, is one of the competition's brightest young talents. Kaitlyn Ashmore is a key driver of standards at the club and loves to post a trick shot or two on her social media accounts. Ainslie Kemp, Jenna Richardson and Kirsty Stratton are just a handful of players who feature heavily on Hawthorn's social media, too.

Tayla Harris is one of the highest-profile names across the AFLW landscape. Not only is she a superstar tall who has played 69 games across her career for 61 goals, but she's also a talented boxer. She's recently taken up the sport and has an 8-1-1 record at the time of writing. Captain Kate Hore is one of the best forwards in the competition and has taken like a duck to water in that new role since Daisy Pearce's departure. Hore had a career-best season last year and received a suite of accolades. All-Australian captain, AFLPA Captain of the Year as well as the AFLW Leading Goalkicker and Melbourne best and fairest. Then there's five-time All-Australian Paxy Paxman, who has one of the best mullets in sport and is somewhat of a cult hero.

Paxy Paxman and Kate Hore during Melbourne's Official Team Photo Day at AAMI Park on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite being a six-time All-Australian and three-time AFLCA Champion Player of the Year winner, Jasmine Garner still somehow flies under the radar. The superstar Roo has been a pillar of consistency over her time in the AFLW and is set to spearhead Darren Crocker's side towards its first premiership. Alongside Ash Riddell and Mia King in the midfield, the Roos have a plethora of onball riches. King is also one of the biggest players off the field, having partnered with MECCA Beauty for their ‘Get Skin Fit' campaign last year and featured alongside influencer Sam Guggenheimer for an AFLW social media exclusive.

While the Power are yet to pull it all together on the field, they're building a strong core group of young players who the club are hoping drives them towards on-field success. Matilda Scholz is one of the best young rucks in the competition and has flourished in her short career to date. She also has a burgeoning modelling career off-field, where she models for a local South Australian agency. The Power have a plethora of young talent around her, including Piper Window, Shineah Goody, Sachi Syme and Lauren Young (who won't feature in 2024 due to an ACL injury). The Power have poached some established talent in recent seasons from other clubs including Kirsty Lamb, Gemma Houghton and Ash Saint to lead the club through the tough times.

Matilda Scholz during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's hard to go past reigning AFLW best and fairest winner Monique Conti as the club's most well-known face. Conti is one of the dominant forces across the AFLW competition and is only going to get better given she's still only 24 years of age. She's already won six club best and fairests, five All-Australian blazers and an AFLW premiership. When she's finished, she well and truly could have claims as the best player of all-time. Midfielder Grace Egan and Tagged co-host Sarah Hosking are also great value both on and off the field.

When the Saints were able to lure star forward Jesse Wardlaw away from Brisbane they were big winners all round. Not only is Wardlaw a goalkicking powerhouse, but she's also one of the most marketable players off the field. Wardlaw posts plenty of fitness and travel content across her social media accounts and also featured on stage playing the drums with G-Flip as a part of last year's AFLW Grand Final entertainment. Captain Hannah Priest is one of the most well-respected leaders in the competition, while midfielder Georgia Patrikios and former Pie Jaimee Lambert are strong performers for coach Nick Dal Santo's side.

Chloe Molloy and Buddy Franklin. When the Swans were able to secure Molloy's services from Collingwood last year, it had the same aura as when the men's side was able to sign Franklin on a long-term deal from Hawthorn. Molloy's impact for Scott Gowans' side has been profound. Not only is she a damaging presence on-field but she makes her teammates walk taller which culminated in the club's first ever finals win last season. Young ruck Ally Morphett is also one to watch this season after last year's breakout campaign. Montana Ham and Sofia Hurley are also ready to take their games to the next level this season after being taken as top 10 picks early in the draft two years ago. Both dominated at junior level and are ready to become household names in the AFLW.

Montana Ham celebrates after the AFLW R10 match between Sydney and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on November 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

It's highly likely that the person who most supporters would know at the Eagles is new coach Daisy Pearce. Pearce has been an AFLW trailblazer and is now set to take the reins of the Eagles for the first time. Will she be as successful in the coaches' box as she was as a player? Time will tell. Young gun Ella Roberts is quickly developing into a star of the game and is great value on the socials, always bringing a laugh to supporters' faces with her quick wit and humour. Veteran Emma Swanson and youngster Charlie Thomas are also among the Eagles' best players.

Ella Roberts kicks the ball during the AFLW practice match between West Coast and St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There's been plenty of turnover at the Whitten Oval this year as new coach Tamara Hyett prepares to lead the Doggies in their new era. Former captain Ellie Blackburn has relinquished the captaincy duties this year but is one of the competition's most consistent performers and will no doubt be at the very forefront of Hyett's plans in 2024. Alice Edmonds has serious claims as the best ruck in the competition, while Deanna Berry is set to lead the Dogs this year as captain as she looks to continue her growth and improvement as a player. Midfielder Rylie Wilcox is one of the most promising youngsters in the competition and will be an integral part of Hyett's rebuild. As will their pair of top draftees from last year, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Brooke Barwick. Look for that duo to have an immediate impact at the Kennel, just as they have dominated the Bulldogs' social media channels this pre-season. Former Gold Coast midfielder Jasmyn Smith arrived at Whitten Oval as a part of the mega 11-club trade last off-season and is hoping for greater opportunities this year. Smith is one of the most recognisable players off the field, having accumulated almost 60,000 Instagram followers and regularly features on both the Bulldogs' and AFLW's TikTok accounts.