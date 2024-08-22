Who's helping out your club's senior coach this year?

Paul Groves, Elise Coventry and Kara Antonio. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH four new senior coaches at the helm ahead of the upcoming NAB AFL Women's season, there's been plenty of movement in the assistant coaching ranks, too.

Of note has been the steady increase in the number of former AFLW players joining coaching panels, with Adelaide boasting four in its ranks.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Who's helping out your club's senior coach this year?

Names in bold are former AFLW players. Names with asterisks are current AFL players.

Learn More 16:49

The Crows' new coaching panel have all previously played at the club. The additions of Renee Forth and Hannah Button mean that Adelaide has the greatest number of former AFLW players in a coaching group.

Matthew Clarke – senior coach, seventh season

Courtney Cramey – assistant coach, midfield

Marijana Rajcic – assistant coach, defenders

Jack Madgen – assistant coach, forwards

Renee Forth – development coach, midfield

Hannah Button – development coach

Kieran Strachan – ruck coach

Hannah Button is tackled by Monique Conti during round two, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions have replaced experienced assistant Daniel Webster (Hawthorn head coach) with Ryan Davis from powerhouse QAFLW side Southport. Other than that, their premiership-winning panel remains intact.

Craig Starcevich – senior coach, ninth season (equal AFLW record)Ryan Davis – assistant coach, midfield

Paul Henriksen – assistant coach, defenders

Phil Lovett – assistant coach, forwards

Matt Green – high performance manager

Craig Starcevich after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at IKON Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former premiership Bulldog Aasta O'Connor has been elevated from last year's development coaching role, while veteran Blue Jess Dal Pos will combine her playing commitments with some development coaching.

Mathew Buck – senior coach, second season

Glenn Strachan – senior assistant coach, midfield; head of development

Christina Polatjko – senior assistant coach, defenders

Aasta O'Connor – senior assistant coach, forwards

Jess Dal Pos – development coach and current player

Aasta O'Connor says farewell after her final game against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on March 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been a near-complete overhaul at Collingwood under new coach Sam Wright, with Chris Gamble the sole remaining coach. Former AFL players Dom Tyson and Dan Currie have joined, while Jess Duffin has taken her first steps into AFLW coaching.

Sam Wright – senior coach, debut season

Tom Wilson – assistant coach, midfield; head of development

Dom Tyson – assistant coach, defenders

Dan Currie – assistant coach, forwards

Chris Gamble – development coach, midfield

Jess Duffin – development coach, defenders

Tom Cashin – development coach, forwards; runner

Liam McKenna – development coach

Jess Duffin is seen during Hawthorn's photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

The headline name in Essendon's coaching panel this season is Paul Groves, the 2018 premiership-winning coach with the Western Bulldogs. It's Groves' first season back in the AFLW since parting ways with the Dogs at the end of 2019.

Natalie Wood – senior coach, third season

Paul Groves – assistant coach, midfield

Natasha Hardy – assistant coach, defenders

Bernard Shepheard – assistant coach, forwards

Cherie O'Neill – development coach

Paul Groves addresses his players during a Western Bulldogs training session on November 28, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Inaugural AFLW skipper Kara Antonio has returned to the club as an assistant coach, part of a whole new line-coach group. AFL Docker Josh Corbett will hold a position for a second year.

Lisa Webb – senior coach, second season

Cam Shepherd – director of coaching

Mark Tilbury – assistant coach, midfield

Kara Antonio – assistant coach, defenders

Matt Connell – assistant coach, forwards

Zac Langdon – skills specialist and football fundamentals

Craig Thomas – opposition analyst

*Josh Corbett – specialist coach, talls

Lauren Stammers – development coach

Kara Antonio celebrates her last AFLW match during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Former AFLW Cat Elise Coventry – also the club's VFLW coach – has moved into an assistant coaching role, after serving as development coach last year.

Dan Lowther – senior coach, fourth season

Josh Finch – assistant coach, midfield

Elise Coventry – assistant coach, defenders

Andrew Bruce – assistant coach, forwards

Andrew Althorpe – development coach

Will Sexton – development coach

*Gary Rohan – development coach

David Morgan – bench coach

Paul Chambers – talls coach

Geelong coach Elise Coventry during the 2024 VFLW season launch on March 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns have added two former elite players to their coaching panel in 2024 in inaugural Sun Rory Thompson and AFLW premiership player Jess Sedunary.

Cam Joyce – senior coach, fourth season

Sam Iles – senior assistant coach, midfield

Rory Thompson – assistant coach, defenders

Jess Sedunary – assistant coach, forwards

Jess Sedunary handballs during a West Coast training session on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Goodrem has taken charge of the midfield group after the departure of long-term assistant Lloyd Perris.

Cam Bernasconi – senior coach, third season

Trent Goodrem – assistant coach, midfield

Brent Chapman – assistant coach, defenders

Jon Vlatko – assistant coach, forwards

Michael Horne – strategy

Georgia Walker – head of development

Rhiannon Metcalfe – rucks and stoppages

Darren Ratten – development coach

Stephen Camp – development coach

Cam Bernasconi pictured at Greater Western Sydney training on August 30, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

There's been a bit of turnover at Hawthorn under new coach Daniel Webster. Keegan Brooksby has switched to the midfield after the departure of Ben Mackay, with Steph Binder joining from Collingwood. Retired Hawk Catherine Brown has joined as a development coach.

Daniel Webster – senior coach, debut season

Keegan Brooksby – assistant coach, midfield; list manager

Steph Binder – assistant coach, defenders

Mitch Cashion – assistant coach, forwards

Michael Ericson – development coach; VFLW coach

Kathryn Chatelier – development coach; opposition analyst

Cam McKinlay – development coach

Matt Dussin – development coach

Catherine Brown – development coach

*Jack Gunston – specialist coach

Catherine Brown in the warm-up session before the S7 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Vincent Chungue has been elevated from strategy and opposition coach to midfield assistant. Matt Brewer has switched from midfield to defenders after Tam Hyett was appointed Western Bulldogs coach.

Mick Stinear – senior coach, ninth season (equal AFLW record)

Vincent Chungue – assistant coach, midfield

Matt Brewer – assistant coach, defenders

Shae Sloane – assistant coach, forwards; head of development

Dale Amos – skill acquisition

Justin Crough – specialist coach, ruck

Max Viney – specialist coach, tackling and grappling

*Ben Brown – specialist coach, talls

Jon Stinear – development coach; runner

Ally Kirkwood – development coach

Caitlin Conroy – development coach

Sam Batterton – high performance manager

Shae Sloane speaks to players during Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Roos have brought in Ryan Pendlebury to look after the midfield, with Daniel McKenzie taking charge of the forwards after Sam Wright was appointed coach of Collingwood.

Darren Crocker – senior coach, fifth season

Rhys Harwood – senior assistant; head of football performance

Ryan Pendlebury – assistant coach, midfield

Nick Devereux – assistant coach, defenders; head of player performance

Daniel McKenzie – assistant coach, forwards

*Hugh Greenwood – specialist coach, midfielders and talls

Chloe Laan – development coach, defenders

Tahni Nestor – development coach, forwards

Meagan Kiely – female coach graduate program

Cam Morris – opposition analyst, football performance

Regan Kerslake – football performance co-ordinator

Hugh Greenwood and Mac Andrew compete for the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Brisbane and Gold Coast captain Sam Virgo was acting senior coach during the year, covering for Lauren Arnell's maternity leave. The Power leader is now back on deck.

Lauren Arnell – senior coach, third season

Sam Virgo – assistant coach

Dan Merrett – assistant coach

Braedon Talbot – assistant coach

Kelly Barltrop – development coach

Troy Wilkey – development coach

Gold Coast's Sam Virgo speaks to her team mates during round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-AFLW player Emma Grant has replaced Lauren Tesoriero in the assistant coaching panel, having previously served as a development coach.

Ryan Ferguson – senior coach, fifth season

Shaun Hampson – assistant coach, midfield

Nathan Chapman – assistant coach, defenders

Emma Grant – assistant coach, forwards

Ryan Ferguson addresses his players during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Delisted Saint Deanna Jolliffe has been brought on as a development coach, with long-term coach David Carden returning to an assistant position.

Nick Dal Santo – senior coach, fourth season

Lachlan Harris – assistant coach, midfield

David Carden – assistant coach, defenders

Dale Robinson – assistant coach, forwards

Patrick Hill – team defence; coaching educator

Alison Downie – skill acquisition; opposition analyst

Deanna Jolliffe – development coach

Anthony Tang – list manager; head of analytics

Deanna Jolliffe in action during St Kilda's practice match against Brisbane on August 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's an unchanged coaching panel for Sydney's third AFLW season.

Scott Gowans – senior coach, third season

Nick Davis – senior assistant, midfield

Bronwyn Gulden – assistant coach, defenders

Tanya Hetherington – assistant coach, forwards

Colin O'Riordan – team defence

Tanya Hetherington addresses players during the Allies' clash against South Australia in the Marsh National Championships on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL photos

Baker Denneman – who coached an AFLW game in 2022 in the absence of Scott Gowans – has crossed to the Eagles under new coach Daisy Pearce. Current Eagle Matt Flynn is helping out with the rucks.

Daisy Pearce – senior coach, debut season

Baker Denneman – assistant coach, midfield

Martene Pearman – assistant coach, defenders

Rohan McHugh – assistant coach, forwards

Andrew Di Loreto – head of development

*Matt Flynn – rucks coach

Amanda Robertson – development coach

Daisy Pearce during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh coach Hyett has an almost brand new coaching panel at her disposal, with Matt Skubis the only holdover from last year. Former premiership Dog Toby McLean is one of the fresh additions.

Tamara Hyett – senior coach, debut season

Brendon Lade – director of coaching

Toby McLean – assistant coach, midfield

Matt Skubis – assistant coach, defenders

Ben Friggi – assistant coach, forwards

Peter Mercoulia – specialist coach

Malcolm Bangs – specialist coach

*Rory Lobb – mentor