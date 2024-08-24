Mikayla Pauga, Lulu Beatty and Mattea Breed. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHAT separates the good Fantasy coaches from the truly elite AFLW Fantasy coaches is often the ability to pick the best cash-generating rookies.

A few good rookie selections allows a coach to make upgrades/restructures across their mid-price and premium selections, generate fieldable scores in the first month of the season, and generate the cash to allow for impactful upgrades once we hit round four and beyond.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Join me as I dive into some of the best cheap (<$420,000) options to pick this season.

As you read along, you will see a number of references to what these rookies scored in their practice matches. Do not despair, those stats aren't hidden, and can be found in an incredibly handy article here.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Defenders

Dayna Finn

A bolt from the blue (literally and figuratively)! Second-year Irish recruit (and former national basketballer) Finn made a huge splash for Carlton in its practice match against Adelaide, scoring 83 on the back of 19 disposals, seven marks, two tackles and a goal. In what appeared to be a wing and half-back role, Finn was ever present, looking adept as an interceptor and in the albeit short transition chains in defensive 50 as the Blues were under siege from a dominant Crows performance. At her price, she's shot up in relevance.

Serene Watson

She is an overpriced option, but Watson had a role this pre-season which ought to have coaches reconsidering passing on this defender. Given the main kick in role against West Coast, Watson scored a tidy 78, but also looked to be the key architect of a number of kick-mark chains leading to scores for the Saints in the second half. Never been a big Fantasy scorer, but this former Sun and ex-midfielder looks at home in defence.

Serene Watson in action during St Kilda's practice match against West Coast on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lulu Beatty

Beatty is likely to debut early for the Blues in 2024, after a foot injury nixed her 2023 season. A medium-sized defender who possesses a strong mark and high football IQ, Beatty was a solid scorer at VFLW level in 2024 with an average of 61.7. Beatty was also able to score a 58 against Adelaide in the practice match, so positive signs for her potential for selection round one.

Kate Lutkins

Lutkins is nearly the oldest player in the comp and returning to AFLW after missing effectively the last two seasons with an ACL recovery plus childbirth. That being said, her return to the Lions' best 21 spells good signs for Brisbane and for Fantasy coaches. Even setting aside her 70 average in season two, Lutkins can score 50+, and hit a passable 57 against Richmond in the practice match.

Kate Lutkins poses for a photograph at Yeronga on January 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Abbey McDonald

One of the hottest names of pre-season, McDonald served up a so-so practice match performance for Geelong. Her score (46) was OK, but belies the fact that a number of other Geelong defenders outscored her, and doesn't show that nearly half of those points came in a short burst at the end of the first quarter. The Cats have an awesome run for defenders to start, so fingers crossed that McDonald can ride that wave.

Also consider: Cleo Buttifant, Poppy Boltz, Jennifer Dunne, Alex Morcom

Warning!

Here I will throw up some rookies who are currently in a decent percentage of AFLW Fantasy teams who are either injured, unlikely to play in round one, or who are not looking like good scorers. Do not pick Lauren Butler as she is injured and likely won't feature in the opening two rounds. Genevieve Lawson-Tavan is a key defender, and unlikely to push 30 points, but is still in 15 per cent or more of all teams.

Lauren Butler handballs during the AFLW R7 match between Collingwood and Carlton at Ikon Park on October 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Midfielders

Shineah Goody

The biggest lock of 2024. Those who listened to the Free Kick practice match review podcast will know that I described Goody as looking like a fourth-year player. The Port mid was classy by hand and by foot, was busy at stoppages, and controlled the game in a way that belies her age. She scored 110 in Port's hitout against Melbourne, and will be a rock for good Fantasy sides this season.

Mattea Breed

Breed scored a very surprising 76 (11 kicks, seven handballs, two marks, five tackles) playing a CBA mid role against Sydney. Under previous Hawks coach Bec Goddard, Breed was played across all lines, including time as a chop out ruck in her first AFLW season after going at pick four in the season eight supplemental draft. If the CBA role sticks, I really like Breed's scoring potential.

Mattea Breed in action during Hawthorn's practice match against Sydney on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Piper Window

A big watch here, because Window looked comfortable playing in the midfield and forward line against Melbourne before an ankle injury in the second half sent her off the ground. With Port silent on the extent of her injury, it remains to be seen if Window warrants starting. If she's named as completely fit and healthy, you won't hear my decrying anyone who selects Window in their starting sides.

Piper Window tackles Gabrielle Colvin during Port Adelaide's practice match against Melbourne on August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Caitlin Wendland

A real Port Adelaide flavour in the mid rookies, but their scoring was one of the big story lines from practice matches. Wendland has averaged 75+ at SANFLW level this season, and scored an impressive 79 against Melbourne last weekend. Her point of difference trait is her kicking, possessing an excellent left foot, and got involved in the mark (six) and tackle (four) game. She's shot up the interest board!

Also consider: Sachi Syme, Carly Remmos, Mikayla Williamson, Molly Brooksby, Chloe Adams, Emily Gough, Maddy Guerin, Brooke Boileau, Amy Gaylor, Hayley Bullas

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Warning!

Georgia Stubbs has dislocated her ankle and will miss the 2024 season, and she is currently in 12 per cent of teams. Charley Ryan only scored 16 in the Tigers' game against Brisbane, and didn't play the entire game.

Rucks

Eilish O'Dowd

From the best rookie line (midfield) to the weakest, the rookie ruck crop is pretty bare this season. The most impressive from the practice matches was O'Dowd, and even then she only scored 35. The eye test showed an electric athlete with speed which will shock those expecting an average 180cm player. Her score was dragged down by several frees for running too far, but that should also speak to how keen O'Dowd is to break lines, and she didn't look uncomfortable rucking against the experienced North cohort.

Eilish O'Dowd in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against North Melbourne on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lilly Pearce

After watching the Cats against Essendon, Pearce clearly has the No.1 ruck role. For AFLW Fantasy coaches, she sadly didn't proffer a performance which will instil confidence in her scoring, only hitting 20 Fantasy points, and registering zero disposals (14 hitouts, three tackles, two frees against). Might be a slow build, so starting her at R2 is a real question of prioritising role over scoring capability.

Also consider: Eleanor Hartill, Georgie Cleaver, Cambridge McCormick, Courtney Murphy, Jess Vukic

Forwards

Ruby Tripodi

The second-year Roo had the highest score for a rookie forward in the practice match against Greater Western Sydney, and Tripodi did it with a really even stat line as she played most of the game in the midfield. Tripodi is definitely a popular rookie as a result, but it may be fool's gold, with the midfield time potentially inflated by Jenna Bruton not playing and Jas Garner spending more time forward. North faces a brutal round one game against Brisbane, so deciding on whether to pick Tripodi could be tough one!

Mikayla Pauga

The most popular FWD rookie in AFLW Fantasy, Pauga didn't harm her chances of featuring in sides to start the season. In a game where GWS was blown off the park by North Melbourne, Pauga didn't exactly dominate (49 points) but she did show the tackle numbers which should give us some hopes for her scoring this season.

Mikayla Pauga in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against North Melbourne on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Analea McKee

McKee moved from No.1 to No.18 this off-season, leaving the cushy confines of Brisbane for the obviously rebuilding Western Bulldogs. After she passed the eye test in a match sim against Richmond, McKee again looked capable as the Dogs' only forward target (who marked anything) while also spending minutes as Alice Edmonds' ruck chop out. With a score of 54, a basement price tag, and a favourable run of match-ups, McKee isn't the worst starting option this season.

Also consider: Bella Smith, Gabby Featherstone, Yasmin Duursma, Ella Maurer

Warning!

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is the most expensive rookie in Fantasy, but don't be swayed by her status as No.1 draft pick, Weston-Turner is playing a fruitless forward role, and really struggled to impact against the Suns, scoring only 11. Sophie Locke is in more than seven per cent of AFLW Fantasy teams, but she didn't suit up for the Hawks in their Sydney game. Shelby Knoll is missing the 2024 season with an ACL injury, so the five per cent of coaches who are starting the young Tiger should definitely reconsider!