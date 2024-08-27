Players from all 18 clubs pose for a photo during AFLW captain's day on August 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The NAB AFLW competition is growing before our very eyes and there are plenty of match-ups to look forward to in 2024.

From the Showdown to the Western Derby, there's bound to be plenty of spicy matches this season.

AFL.com.au takes a look at your club's most important game this year.

Week 9 v North Melbourne: Friday, October 25 @ Norwood Oval

The Crows will be hoping to avenge last year's heartbreaking preliminary final loss to North Melbourne when they face off in week nine. Matthew Clarke's side was destroyed at the coalface in that match, losing the clearances (-12) and contested possessions (-23). Expect their onballers, such as Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard, to have a large say in proceedings again this year. The Crows have maintained the majority of their list and are well poised to go deep into the finals once more. They'll be hoping to feature in the Grand Final this year.

Ebony Marinoff looks dejected after Adelaide's preliminary final loss to North Melbourne on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 1 v North Melbourne: Sunday, September 1 @ Brighton Homes Arena

What better way to start your 2024 campaign than reassert your dominance over last year's challenger? That's exactly the opportunity in front of Craig Starcevich's side in the opening round of the AFLW season. The Lions have recruited former Eagles duo Shanae Davison and Eleanor Hartill to boost their side, while they also gained five Academy selections at the draft, headlined by Sophie Peters and Evie Long. No reigning premier has ever won a Grand Final rematch. Over to you, Brisbane.

Isabel Dawes in action during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 9 v Collingwood: Sunday, October 27 @ Victoria Park

The Blues won four games in 2023, an improvement on their two victories the season before, but they were unable to match it with a stronger Collingwood outfit last year. The Blues fought their way back in the second half that day but couldn't capitalise in front of goal and put any serious scoreboard pressure on the Pies. If coach Mathew Buck wants to push their win-loss ledger into the positives in 2024, winning games against sides like Collingwood, which is around the same level, is a must. Oh, did we mention this is literally one of the biggest rivalries in the sport?

Brianna Davey handballs during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Week 9 v Carlton: Sunday, October 27 @ Victoria Park

Old rivals will go head-to-head at Victoria Park in week nine in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. The Pies got the chocolates last time around, but the Blues will undoubtedly want to rectify that this year. It will be the first time Collingwood has hosted Carlton at Victoria Park in the AFLW competition and the Pies will also celebrate their Indigenous culture as part of the two-week Indigenous Round.

Lauren Butler handballs during the AFLW R7 match between Collingwood and Carlton at Ikon Park on October 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Week 9 v Richmond: Saturday, October 26 @ TIO Stadium

For the first time in the competition's history, the AFLW Dreamtime match will be held in the Top End. The Bombers and Tigers will once again lock horns in one of the marquee match-ups of the year in what promises to be a special night both on and off the field. The win-loss ledger is 1-1 since the Bombers entered the competition, so bragging rights are also on the line.

Georgia Clarke in action during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 8 v West Coast: Saturday, October 19 @ Sullivan Logistics Stadium

There's no doubt that the Dockers would have circled this one on their calendar as soon as the fixture dropped. Whether they admit it or not, players in any competition across the globe always try just that little bit harder when they take on their arch nemesis. Former Eagle Aisling McCarthy will face her old side for the first time while former Docker Roxy Roux will also take on her ex-teammates. The Dockers will be hoping to improve on their 4-6 record this year and banking wins against sides like the Eagles are a must.

Ariana Hetherington in action during Fremantle's practice match against West Coast on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 8 v Brisbane: Sunday, October 20 @ GMHBA Stadium

The Cats were one of the breakout sides of last year's campaign and they'll be looking to improve in 2024 once more. Geelong won two finals last year and was a kick away from defeating eventual premier Brisbane in a preliminary final, falling by just four points that day. Dan Lowther's side is as courageous as they come, but it'll have to back it up in 2024 if it is to challenge again. The Cats are so close to breaking into that top bracket of true contenders and top-four hopefuls and this looms as a pivotal, finals-shaping clash if last year's form is anything to go by.

Georgie Prespakis in action during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on November 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 7 v Brisbane: Saturday, October 12 @ Brighton Homes Arena

The QClash is always entertaining and expect this season's instalment to be no different. The Lions have dominated this fixture since the inaugural clash ended in a draw back in 2020, but the Suns are ready to make their mark this time around. Expect star midfielder Charlie Rowbottom and the forward trio of Jamie Stanton, Tara Bohanna and Jacqueline Dupuy to figure prominently again in 2024.

Charlie Rowbottom in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 4 v Sydney: Sunday, September 22 @ Henson Park

No one likes losing to their younger sibling in the backyard. The Giants suffered defeat in last year's clash against the Swans, handing their cross-town rivals their first ever victory in the AFLW competition. That's sure to leave a sour taste in the mouth of coach Cam Bernasconi and his troops. It's time for the Giants to get one back.

Cambridge McCormick and Alice Mitchell during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Week 1 v Carlton: Sunday, September 1 @ Kinetic Stadium

The teething years are over, and a new era is here. The Hawks had a change of coach over the off-season, as inaugural leader Bec Goddard stepped aside which opened the door for the highly rated Daniel Webster to take the reins. Three wins in each of their first two seasons was solid going, but now is the time where they want to really make their presence felt. A bumper off-season headlined by the inclusions of Dees duo Casey Sherriff and Eliza West means the Hawks are primed to improve yet again and hopefully, push towards finals. A strong practice match against the Swans was promising, but we'll get a clearer picture once the real stuff starts.

Casey Sherriff (left) and Eliza West after signing with Hawthorn during the 2023 AFLW trade period. Picture: Hawthorn FC

Week 1 v Geelong: Saturday, August 31 @ GMHBA Stadium

Mick Stinear's side was bundled out in straight sets last year and it's time for the Dees to exact revenge. The Dees were belted by North Melbourne in the qualifying final before Geelong held on in the semi-final by five points. The wounds are fresh and there's no better way to get stuck into 2024 than by beating the side which ended your season last campaign.

Melbourne players look dejected after losing the semi-final against Geelong on November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 1 v Brisbane: Sunday, September 1 @ Brighton Homes Arena

The Roos won't have to wait long to try and get revenge on the Lions after falling just short in last year's Grand Final. The Roos have bolstered their side with the acquisition of former Demons defender Libby Birch over the off-season and look primed to go deep in the finals once more. Fun fact, a reigning premier has never won a Grand Final rematch, and the Roos have never beaten the Lions, so there'll be a record broken one way or another.

North Melbourne players look dejected after their loss to Brisbane in the NAB AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Ikon Park, on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 1 v Adelaide: Saturday, August 31 @ Alberton Oval

The Power have never beaten the Crows in the AFLW competition before. In season seven they suffered a 60-point defeat, but they were far more competitive last season, only going down by 30 points. While a win over their cross-town rivals might be a stretch, the Power need to ensure they don't suffer as many blowouts in 2024, and the Showdown is a great way to start. This will also be the first match for the Power without superstar Erin Phillips. It will also be the first time Alberton Oval has hosted a Showdown. Bring on 'Never Tear Us Apart'.

Port Adelaide's Janelle Cuthbertson and Adelaide's Sarah Allan pose for a photo during AFLW captains day on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 1 v West Coast: Friday, August 30 @ Mineral Resources Park

Featuring on the opening night of the 2024 season? Tick. A sibling rivalry match? Tick. The Tigers are set to head west to take on the Eagles on the first night of the AFLW season and it's sure to be an exciting fixture. While injured Tigers star Sarah Hosking will miss the opportunity to take on sister Jess for the first time, former Tiger Jess is set to don the Eagles colours for the first time since being delisted by Richmond over the off-season. The Tigers slid from the top four to missing finals altogether last season, so getting a win in the first game of 2024 will be a priority for Ryan Ferguson's team.

Sarah and Jess Hosking celebrate Richmond's win over Carlton in round eight, AFLW 2022 S7. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 1 v Gold Coast: Saturday, August 31 @ People First Stadium

There's no more messing about, it's time for the Saints to get serious. Nick Dal Santo's side won four out of its last five games last season, narrowly missing out on a finals berth only by percentage. The Saints are starting to find their feet in the system now, with Dal Santo entering his fourth season at the helm. Their mid-forward connection looked strong in the practice match hitout against the Eagles – is this the year they break through and enter the finals foray?

Nick Dal Santo addresses St Kilda players during a practice match against West Coast on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 4 v Greater Western Sydney: Sunday, September 22 @ Henson Park

The Swans were one of the surprise packets of 2023, sneaking into the top eight in just their second season in the competition. It was the round one Sydney Derby where that run started, after coach Scott Gowans threw a few barbs the Giants' way, critiquing their lack of progression despite being in the competition for longer than his side. They backed it up that day, but can they back it up again? The Swans will be determined to show that 2023 wasn't a fluke and no doubt the fixture against the Giants will be one that Gowans' side want to taste sweet success in once more.

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Week 8 v Fremantle: Saturday, October 19 @ Sullivan Logistics Stadium

What better than to taste victory over their cross-town rivals? The Daisy Pearce era is here, and the Eagles are ready to soar under the AFLW trailblazer. Former Docker Roxy Roux has come on board for 2024, and this will be the first time she takes on her old side, while Aisling McCarthy made her way to the Dockers which means there's sure to be some added spice. Optus Stadium was due to host the Western Derby this time around, but it has been moved to Sullivan Logistics Stadium.

Daisy Pearce during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Week 2 v Port Adelaide: Friday, September 6 @ Mission Whitten Oval

Two of the lower ranked sides will go head-to-head early in 2024 and it presents as a golden opportunity for both sides to really sink their teeth into this campaign. It will be the first time that new coach Tamara Hyett leads her troops in front of a packed out, revamped, Mission Whitten Oval. It's incredibly important that the Doggies show up at their spiritual home. It will also be the first time that former Dogs veteran Kirsty Lamb takes on her former teammates, which is sure to increase excitement just that little bit more.