IT'S THE eve of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, and excitement is in the air.
It also means it's time for one thing – pre-season predictions.
In the season preview episode of Credit to the Girls, the team takes us through their bold predictions for the upcoming 11-round season, and puts it all on the line with their anticipated ladders.
Hawthorn to make finals
Gemma Bastiani is backing the Hawks to make their maiden AFLW finals appearance, given they have new coach Daniel Webster at the helm.
"We talked off the top (of the episode) about how encouraging the new game-style looks," Bastiani said.
"They've got a fixture that allows them to maintain momentum throughout the season. They may drop off a little bit in the back half, but I think they'll do the work early in the season."
Sydney will miss the eight, by percentage
Both Sarah Black and Lucy Watkin are predicting last year's bolters, Sydney, to fall short, with Watkin adding the extra layer of percentage.
"I think they're playing teams who should bounce back, like a Collingwood and a Richmond, and also teams who are in another stage of development and may have caught up, like a Gold Coast and an Essendon," Watkin said.
"Those first three games, Collingwood, Richmond and St Kilda, are going to be very crucial for their season."
Black agreed, particularly due to a harder fixture in 2024.
"I've got them just missing the eight, not a dramatic slide. The darlings of last year, missing out, that's what I was going for. Their back-end (of the fixture) is tough: Geelong, North Melbourne, Suns in Sydney, and Brisbane up there."
Ladders, leading goalkicker, best and fairest smokey
Gemma Bastiani
1. Adelaide
2. North Melbourne
3. Geelong
4. Brisbane
5. Essendon
6. Gold Coast
7. Hawthorn
8. Melbourne
9. St Kilda
10. Sydney
11. Richmond
12. Fremantle
13. Port Adelaide
14. Carlton
15. Collingwood
16. West Coast
17. Greater Western Sydney
18. Western Bulldogs
Leading goalkicker: Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne)
AFLW B&F smoky: Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast) or Chloe Molloy (Sydney)
Lucy Watkin
1. North Melbourne
2. Adelaide
3. Brisbane
4. Geelong
5. Melbourne
6. Collingwood
7. Gold Coast
8. Richmond
9. Sydney
10. Essendon
11. Carlton
12. Hawthorn
13. St Kilda
14. Port Adelaide
15. Fremantle
16. West Coast
17. Greater Western Sydney
18. Western Bulldogs
Leading goalkicker: Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda) or Caitlin Greiser (Richmond) as a "smoky smoky"
AFLW B&F smoky: Chloe Molloy (Sydney) or Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)
Sarah Black
1. Adelaide
2. Brisbane
3. North Melbourne
4. Geelong
5. Melbourne
6. Fremantle
7. Richmond
8. Essendon
9. Collingwood
10. Gold Coast
11. Sydney
12. Hawthorn
13. Carlton
14. St Kilda
15. Port Adelaide
16. West Coast
17. Greater Western Sydney
18. Western Bulldogs
Leading goalkicker: Dakota Davidson (Brisbane)
AFLW B&F smoky: Brit Bonnici (Collingwood)
Episode guide
1.50 – Sarah's racing the clock for round one
3.18 – Lessons from the practice matches
14.29 – Injury watch ahead at the start of the season
19.30 – Bold predictions
23.25 – Ladders, leading goalkickers and B&F smokies