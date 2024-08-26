Emma Kearney and Sarah Allan pose for a photo during the 2024 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE eve of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, and excitement is in the air.

It also means it's time for one thing – pre-season predictions.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

In the season preview episode of Credit to the Girls, the team takes us through their bold predictions for the upcoming 11-round season, and puts it all on the line with their anticipated ladders.

Hawthorn to make finals

Gemma Bastiani is backing the Hawks to make their maiden AFLW finals appearance, given they have new coach Daniel Webster at the helm.

"We talked off the top (of the episode) about how encouraging the new game-style looks," Bastiani said.

"They've got a fixture that allows them to maintain momentum throughout the season. They may drop off a little bit in the back half, but I think they'll do the work early in the season."

Emily Bates during the 2024 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney will miss the eight, by percentage

Both Sarah Black and Lucy Watkin are predicting last year's bolters, Sydney, to fall short, with Watkin adding the extra layer of percentage.

"I think they're playing teams who should bounce back, like a Collingwood and a Richmond, and also teams who are in another stage of development and may have caught up, like a Gold Coast and an Essendon," Watkin said.

"Those first three games, Collingwood, Richmond and St Kilda, are going to be very crucial for their season."

Black agreed, particularly due to a harder fixture in 2024.

"I've got them just missing the eight, not a dramatic slide. The darlings of last year, missing out, that's what I was going for. Their back-end (of the fixture) is tough: Geelong, North Melbourne, Suns in Sydney, and Brisbane up there."

Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy lead Sydney out for its elimination final against Gold Coast on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ladders, leading goalkicker, best and fairest smokey

Gemma Bastiani

1. Adelaide

2. North Melbourne

3. Geelong

4. Brisbane

5. Essendon

6. Gold Coast

7. Hawthorn

8. Melbourne

9. St Kilda

10. Sydney

11. Richmond

12. Fremantle

13. Port Adelaide

14. Carlton

15. Collingwood

16. West Coast

17. Greater Western Sydney

18. Western Bulldogs



Leading goalkicker: Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne)

AFLW B&F smoky: Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast) or Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

Charlie Rowbottom during Gold Coast's match against West Coast in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lucy Watkin

1. North Melbourne

2. Adelaide

3. Brisbane

4. Geelong

5. Melbourne

6. Collingwood

7. Gold Coast

8. Richmond



9. Sydney

10. Essendon

11. Carlton

12. Hawthorn

13. St Kilda

14. Port Adelaide

15. Fremantle

16. West Coast

17. Greater Western Sydney

18. Western Bulldogs

Leading goalkicker: Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda) or Caitlin Greiser (Richmond) as a "smoky smoky"

AFLW B&F smoky: Chloe Molloy (Sydney) or Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during a practice match between St Kilda and West Coast on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Black

1. Adelaide

2. Brisbane

3. North Melbourne

4. Geelong

5. Melbourne

6. Fremantle

7. Richmond

8. Essendon



9. Collingwood

10. Gold Coast

11. Sydney

12. Hawthorn

13. Carlton

14. St Kilda

15. Port Adelaide

16. West Coast

17. Greater Western Sydney

18. Western Bulldogs

Leading goalkicker: Dakota Davidson (Brisbane)

AFLW B&F smoky: Brit Bonnici (Collingwood)

Dakota Davidson poses during Brisbane's 2024 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Episode guide

1.50 – Sarah's racing the clock for round one

3.18 – Lessons from the practice matches

14.29 – Injury watch ahead at the start of the season

19.30 – Bold predictions

23.25 – Ladders, leading goalkickers and B&F smokies