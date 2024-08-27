She's won a Commonwealth Games gold medal for basketball and her best friend at the club is a stuffed tiger in the Swinburne Centre common room. Tessa Lavey tells Sophie Welsh why times tables aren't important, and why she's 'chilling' despite fearing giant spiders.

Tessa Lavey poses for a photo during Richmond's team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From realising times tables aren't important to being terrified of giant spiders, some of the answers did surprise us.

Up next is Richmond defender Tessa Lavey, a former basketballer who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018.

But there's more to Tessa than her sporting ability.

What’s your middle name?

Rose.

What’s your hometown?

Swan Hill, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Being chased by a bunch of giant spiders, but giant spiders don’t exist so I'm chilling.

Tessa Lavey celebrates a goal during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I grew up on a wheat and sheep farm in Lalbert, Victoria.

Steak night or parma night?

Tofu parma night.

What’s your coffee order?

Soy latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin 🐬.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Times tables aren’t that important in life even though they were the one thing schools obsessed over. Lucky, because I am no good at them.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

A local pub I used to work at is the Bridge Hotel in Bendigo. And the local cafe for me in Richmond is Little Ezida on Victoria St.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

The giant tiger in our common room, or whoever supplies the snacks.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Ooo this is hard to choose, I'd say Nathan Chapman [backline coach], Shaun Hampson [midfield coach] and Emma Grant [forwards coach hahaha.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

In a bun sadly, I am going to start a petition to get the braid allowed, that's the hairstyle that works best for me but I can't wear it in the AFLW.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes.

Is it full-time or part-time?

With TAL as a customer experience specialist.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Gold at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and then representing our country at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, go Opals!

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Ummm people have said Cara Delevingne, but I don't see it.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Hochi Mama in Richmond and Black and Gold in Richmond.

Recommend a movie or book.

For a movie, Thor Ragnarok.

